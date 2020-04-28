Spending time outdoors is key to a healthy lifestyle. We can enjoy exercise, and our bodies use sunshine to create vitamin D. The question is, how do we get outside responsibly while avoiding unnecessary exposure to COVID-19?
Using the first of seven principles from Leave No Trace (lnt.org) and planning ahead, we can satisfy our desires to go outside, hike wild places, see people and maintain social distance.
While Hoosiers are fortunate to still have access to most of our state parks, fish and wildlife areas, and nature preserves, there are some restrictions. While you might be thinking of a trip to Turkey Run, know that most of those trails are closed because of the rugged terrain, narrow paths and remote location.
For now, choose to stick closer to home and enjoy local parks, bike trails, neighborhoods and even back yards. At the end of March, I wrote about at-home nature play. All those ideas still apply, but let’s think a bit broader.
Your kids are mentally tired after a day of e-learning, and you can’t blame them. You are feeling a bit worn down, too. Since spring is here and the sun sets later, use those precious hours after dinner for outdoor recreation. Dust off your bicycles and air up the tires — it’s time for a ride through the neighborhood. Wave to your neighbors sitting on their porches, look at the blooming trees, listen for the singing birds and enjoy some screen-free time.
Is it the weekend? Prepare for a morning at Mounds State Park hiking the trails. Make sure everyone has a water bottle, bring a bag of snacks and remember a bag for trash. By staying on the marked trails, not disturbing the wildlife and bringing home your trash to properly dispose of it, you will be fulfilling Leave No Trace’s principles 2, 3 and 6.
At state parks and fish and wildlife areas, the water fountains have been turned off, and restroom access is limited to vault toilets. That means you should bring hand sanitizer in a backpack, and plan on a half-day trip instead of all day.
Need some nature right now? Take a 10-minute nature break. Go outside your front door and turn left. Our natural tendency is to turn right, so by going left you will gain a new perspective as you walk around the block.
