We are coming face-to-face with a summer vacation that looks anything but normal. Our first step toward a nature-filled summer is a digital detox. Children have focused on e-learning while their parents juggled work, family responsibilities and being stand-in tutors.
How can we break the habit of turning to our screens to fill the hours between dawn and dusk? Intentional effort and time. Step away from your screens and go outside. It is not enough to just put down the screens and stay indoors, you need the physical distance of moving beyond your back door. While it is healthy to set a time limit for summer screen usage, that should not be the focus right now.
There is no time limit on nature. Once your kids are outdoors, do your best to keep them there as long as possible. Yes, it will take effort to make sure the young ones are supervised, and, of course, you still need to work, and everyone needs to eat, but it can be done! If you need to be inside or away from home working, arrange with one of your local high school or college-aged neighbors to be your kid-minder, with the understanding that they will be spending as much time as possible with your children outdoors.
During a recent conversation, I was reminded that it often takes children days, if not weeks, to learn outdoor imaginative play, especially if they have had a lot of screen time recently. Remember, summer vacation offers the opportunity to slow down and find a natural rhythm for yourself and your kids.
Kids who claim they are bored are only one or two steps away from learning, or re-learning, imaginative play. Let them be bored. Provide only a few simple toys or tools, then step back and let your children find their creativity. A sandbox or dirt pile and a couple toy trucks can fill hours of summer sunshine. Your child may only want to play with them for 15 minutes today. Don’t rush in to fill their time, let imagination set a spark that fills the gaps. In a week or two, they will have storylines, roads, towns made from twigs or rocks and a whole new perspective on heading outdoors each morning.
Designate a location or basket where the smaller toys and tools should be returned each evening so you lessen the risk of hitting one with the mower. Teach responsibility to even the youngest ones.
Older kids can paint with watercolors, learn to identify trees, flowers and birds from field guides, or watch the butterflies and bees. The Anderson Public Library is now accepting hold requests that can be picked up at their drive-thru window. Check their website for the details.
Eat lunch outdoors, read books outdoors. Plant some easy to grow flowers like zinnias or sunflowers. Start vegetables like bush beans or lettuce.
Make nature your new normal.
