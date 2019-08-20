One month remains in the summer of 2019. What will you make of it? Summer calls us to step outdoors, feel the sun on our face, take a walk along the creek or maybe find a shady spot to relax in the afternoons. Summer is made for adventure.
Your kids might be back in school, but that does not mean the summer fun has to end. Make sure you have some unplanned time each evening and head outside to enjoy it. Whether you are playing hopscotch, chasing butterflies or taking a bike ride with the entire family, this time spent outdoors is good for both your physical and mental health. An hour of outdoor play is a terrific way to spend part of each evening.
Children and adults alike must learn to appreciate nature before they can be convinced that it is worth saving. Without a personal connection to the natural world outside our doors our motivation to reduce our waste or recycle our containers dwindles away rapidly. When we take time to learn about the frogs, birds and honeybees in our neighborhoods we increase our desire to co-exist in harmony with them, instead of being antagonistic.
For each of these last four weekends of summer, choose an activity from your family’s summer bucket list and make it happen. Have you been to the farmers market yet? Did you try cooking something new with the vegetables you bought? Pick up some farm fresh eggs and try making a frittata for lunch. Have your children been begging to go camping? Summer is a great time to camp because you won’t need to take as much equipment and clothing since the weather is warmer.
What about those bikes that are sitting in the garage gathering cobwebs? It’s time to dust them off, fill up the tires and take to the trails. Choose either the city trails here in Anderson or the Cardinal Greenway through Muncie. Your kids need you to take the lead and choose to spend active free time outdoors.
Too often in today’s crazy schedules there is no time left for lighthearted play. If that describes your lifestyle, then it is time to make a serious change. Play time gives us freedom to explore and opportunities to have fun. When was the last time you joined in a tug-of-war or blew bubbles? Don’t believe the lie that play time is only for kids.
One of our favorite things to do as a family is to turn down a side road in the country and go explore somewhere new. We have found artisan wells, fields full of flowers, all sorts of beautiful birds and interesting looking houses this way. Maybe you will find a new favorite birdwatching spot or see a fox. The possibilities when you explore the great outdoors are endless.
You’ve got a whole month of summer left, go make the most of it!
