Our climate is changing and the evidence is overwhelming. Our heavy reliance on fossil fuels is indirectly accelerating weather extremes like droughts, flooding, and super storms. Fortunately for humans and other living things on planet Earth, the amount of sunlight received at the surface in just one hour could supply all the energy the U.S. uses in an entire year.
Improvements in technology are allowing us to convert sunlight into electricity at ever-decreasing costs to consumers. Pollution from the capture of solar energy is minimal compared to that produced from mining, transporting and burning fossil fuels. Unfortunately, many myths and misperceptions surround solar energy, a few of which will be “busted” in the next few paragraphs.
Myth #1: Solar energy won’t work well in Indiana because we have so many cloudy days. Reality: Indiana ranks #18 in the nation for solar energy production, and new facilities are awaiting permits.
Myth #2: Solar farms are noisy. Reality: Solar panels that convert the sun’s energy into electricity (called photovoltaics) make no noise. The motors that tilt the panels to follow the sun make a low hum, as do the inverters that convert the direct current of solar cells into alternating current for the power grid. Setbacks from neighboring properties and the use of landscaping can prevent the sound from being heard outside the facility’s fence.
Myth #3: Solar panels cause cancer. Reality: Solar panels themselves don’t emit radiation. Other components of the system (smart meters, inverters) can emit low levels of radiation, comparable to radiation emitted by cell phones. Long-term studies of the risk of exposure to low-frequency radiation show that there are no immediate health consequences to being near smart meters or inverters, but the cancer risk does go up slightly.
Myth #4: Solar farms decrease the productivity of farmland. Reality: Solar farms are a temporary use of land. Allowing farmland to sit idle for 35 or so years, which is the projected life of a solar farm, allows the soil to rest and increases fertility. However, commercial-scale solar farms can disrupt agricultural drainage if not well-planned which could decrease productivity of neighboring fields and damage field tiles.
Myth #5: Solar farms should be zoned as industrial use. Reality: Solar farms are more like cemeteries than factories. They don’t increase traffic, pollution, or noise levels. Solar panels have non-reflective surfaces so glare is not an issue. When solar farms are decommissioned, soils are not contaminated like many former industrial sites around the Midwest.
There are legitimate criticisms of large-scale solar farms. They can be unsightly, can pit long-term friends and neighbors against each other, can disrupt the movement of wildlife, can reduce residential home values and can take prime farmland temporarily out of production. Solar energy will find more acceptance if developers are transparent and the rest of us realize that trade-offs are necessary.
