March marks the seventh anniversary of this column — seven years of bite-sized chunks of learning, encouragement to go outdoors and enjoy nature, and information on history and current events related to our natural world.
What have you gained by reading these small offerings that Kevin, Sheryl, Eliot and I have provided? Have they changed your outlook? Caused you to ponder current environmental events? Made you look twice at the tree you passed on your lunchtime walk? I hope that we have collectively widened your world and encouraged you to be a champion for nature.
What have I learned as a writer? To listen to my muse, wherever it might lead me that month. To think about adventures both near to home and far away. To get past my natural tendency to make everything into a checklist, and enjoy the moment.
Have you been enjoying the nature moments in your life? If not, what is stopping you? Is it a physical barrier that prevents you from going outside or a mental one? For many years I worked nights and almost always left home after dark. I learned to look up and appreciate the stars. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. I found a deeper level of connection with the natural world because my time in it was so limited. I carry on that connection today.
In 2022 I took two vacations. The first was to the Adirondack mountains in upstate New York. Some of my friends joked and asked if I was going to my own Walden Pond like Henry Thoreau. Not exactly, but I did go to a cabin in the woods on the shore of a lake to rest my body and mind. One of my biggest takeaways from that trip was the reaffirmation that I like myself. Time spent alone in nature gives you the opportunity to reflect and evaluate your life. After two long, hard years, I needed that time like I need air to breathe.
My other vacation from last year was a trip to the Grand Canyon in Arizona. I wrote about that experience in my January column. What is on my travel list for 2023? That’s a really good question. I’m trying to enjoy spring without a checklist. It won’t be easy. I do love a good checklist.
How can I live a no-checklist spring, and encourage you to do the same? Seize the opportunities of each day to connect with nature. They are often unexpected. Recently I spent an entire day in bed due to a massive migraine headache. Can you relate? Pain, pressure, light sensitivity. My friend dropped off a bottle of Excedrin migraine and a houseplant. Knowing I wouldn’t be able to go outside to connect with nature, the houseplant brought nature indoors to me. On better days my daughter and I go on short walks — bite-sized nature chunks.
I hope you’ve started thinking about deeper nature connections. How will you live your no-checklist spring?