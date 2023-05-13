Spring has officially sprung, and if you have visited Mounds State Park lately, you have seen the forest floor in full bloom. A few weeks ago, Sheryl Myers wrote an excellent column about the spring ephemerals in our region that bloom in May: phlox, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, wild ginger, wild geranium and spiderwort. Right on cue, the plant with May in its name is blooming.
Mayapple (Podophyllum peltatum), sometimes called American mandrake, wild mandrake, and ground lemon, is one of the most recognizable spring flowers. The umbrella-like plant grows across the forest floor in nearly all of Mounds Park — particularly along the Trail 3 network. Mayapples are native to the eastern half of North America in woodland ecosystems, ranging from Texas to Nova Scotia (zones 3-8).
Averaging 12-16 inches in height, Mayapples appear like a miniature forest growing in the understory. The leaves are deeply lobed and arranged palmately — having the characteristics of a hand with the fingers spread — with a diameter of 8-16 inches. Spreading through rhizomes — underground stems that grow horizontally, producing vertical shoots from nodes — colonies share identical genetics.
Each plant has one or two leaves, but only those with a pair produce a flower and fruit at the axial, the intersection of the stems. Flowers are white, yellow, or red ranging from 1-2 inches in size, and have 6-9 pedals. The fruit or apple is 1-2 inches long and only edible once it turns yellow. Raccoons, opossums, skunks, squirrels, deer and even box turtles eat the ripe apples, but nothing consumes any other part of the plant due to its toxicity. Mayapples also serve as host plants for the may apple borer and golden borer moth.
Mayapples contain podophyllotoxin that can be used topically for wart removal, while other related compounds, etoposide and teniposide, are being researched as cancer treatments.
Traditionally, Native peoples use mayapples medicinally to induce vomiting or as a laxative. Additionally, the plant is useful as a dewormer and a treatment for snake bites. The Cherokee name is OO-NEE-SQUA-TOO-KEY meaning “it wears a hat,” and the Osage name is CHE-SA-NE-PE-SHA meaning “it pains the bowels. French explorer de Champlain observed Hurons cultivating mayapples in 1615 in present-day Canada. Rhizomes harvested in the fall and dried over winter can be ground into a powder and used as an insecticide.
Mayapples are also a great addition to landscaped flowerbeds and wooded areas. I planted some mayapples in my native plant garden a few years ago, and they grow more numerous by the year. If you want to see the vast colonies of mayapples at Mounds Park, do not wait too long, as they die back in the summer as woody shrubs and other plants fill the forest floor.