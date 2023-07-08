Over the last few weeks, Hoosiers experienced poor air quality as the smoke and ash from Canadian forest fires rode the jet stream into the Midwest.
As of late June, every province in Canada, save for Nunavut, has forest fires. In the first half of 2023, 3,003 fires have already burned an area larger than South Carolina (30,787 square miles). Currently, 487 active fires are burning, and 253 are deemed “uncontrolled.”
The fires throughout Canada are occurring in the boreal forest — also known outside of North America as the taiga — a biome that circles the earth in the higher latitudes of the northern hemisphere. Occupying the area south of the tundra and north of the temperate forests and grasslands, the boreal forest stretches through Canada, Iceland, Scotland, Scandinavia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Japan, and Alaska.
Coniferous (evergreen) species of fir, larch, pine, and spruce dominate the flora of the boreal forest, making the biome one of the least diverse in terms of plant life.
Southern sections of the region contain deciduous (broadleaf) species of aspen, birch, rowan, and willow. These tree species are well adapted to the subarctic climate where winter temperatures average -4 °F and around 64 °F in summer. The growing season in the boreal forest differs by continent, ranging between 80 to 180 frost-free days per year.
The short summers and harsh winters limit the number of animal species present in the biome. While many species adapt well to these conditions, like plant life, the biodiversity of animals is low relative to other regions on earth, like the tropical rainforest.
In the Canadian forest, there are 85 mammal species present, including black and brown bears, wolves, coyotes, foxes, wolverines, badgers, mink, weasels, sable, otters, and marten. Nearly 130 fish species, like northern pike, grayling, brook trout, and chum salmon, live in the cold waters of the boreal, and approximately 32,000 species of insects are present throughout the biome.
Additionally, more than 300 species of birds are found in the boreal forest, using the area as nesting grounds. Snowy owls, great horned owls, eagles, and many other birds of prey are also present, yet less than 10% of birds stay in the forest year-round. Very few reptiles and amphibians call the boreal forest home. The European adder and res-sided garter snake are among the only snakes found in the biome, in addition to several species of salamanders, frogs and toads.
Fire has always been a factor in the cycles of the biome. Burns clear areas of dense woods, allowing sunlight to reach the forest floor and produce new growth and open spaces for animals. Yet over the last several decades, the boreal forest has had the greatest temperature increases on earth, creating a tinder box for massive fires to break out.
Now, here in the Midwest, we are feeling the effects.