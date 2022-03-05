One of the most common of the 13 bat species in Indiana is the eastern red bat (Lasiurus borealis). Unlike most species of bats found in the Midwest, red bats migrate south rather than hibernate in caves. As their name indicates, red bats have distinctive reddish fur. Males are overall brick red while females are duller or frosty red. A small yellowish-white patch may be visible on the front of each shoulder. The entire body is covered with this dense fur. Red bats measure 3.5 to 4.5 inches in length with a 13-inch wingspan.
Red bats occur throughout much of eastern North America from the southern portions of Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba south to the Gulf Coast states. During the winter they concentrate along the southeastern coast and in northeastern Mexico. While most migrate south in the winter, a few overwinter as far north as Indiana, where they may hibernate in leaf litter on the forest floor. Because they do not congregate in caves to hibernate, they have been spared from white-nose syndrome, a fungal pathogen that has decimated many bat species.
These bats mate in late summer in August or September. However, delayed fertilization results in the young not being born until the following June. While most bat species in Indiana bear only one or two young per litter, red bats typically bear three or four young. The females have four nipples to nourish the developing pups. They learn to fly about a month after being born. Once flying, they may begin to feed on their own.
Like all species of bats in Indiana, eastern red bats are insectivorous, feeding on insects caught on the wing. Their exceptionally rapid nimble flight makes them effective predators. Red bats most often feed on moths, but also may take leaf hoppers, flying ants, and other nocturnal insects. They may be seen catching moths attracted to outdoor lighting in the summer.
Eastern red bats are found around woodland edges, woodlands and pastures with scattered trees. They roost during the day in dense tree foliage where they may look like a dead leaf hanging among the green leaves. They often become active rather early in the spring before the trees leaf out. During this period, they seek out trees with marcescent leaves, those that retain dead leaves through the winter. In Indiana, they heavily favor beech saplings during this period since they retain leaves until spring and their leaves are often a dull tannish orange color that helps camouflage the bats. The accompanying photograph was taken in a beech sapling on my property.
Red bats are preyed upon by hawks and owls. Due to their small size, they are also prone to predation by blue jays and crows while roosting in trees or leaf piles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.