The honey locust (Gleditsia triacanthos) is a unique and interesting tree common throughout the Midwest. It is best known for its stout, branched thorns but has other interesting attributes that have helped make thornless selections popular as shade and street trees.
This member of the pea family is mostly seen in early successional forest situations, especially in former pastures, rather than in mature forests.
Honey locust is a medium to large tree, typically maturing to 50 to 75 feet in height and as large as two feet in diameter. It grows in both uplands and well-drained floodplain terraces but is not found in wet soils. The bark is smooth on young trees, breaking into long plates with upturned edges on old specimens. The trunk has sharp branched thorns up to eight inches long that vary widely in their density from tree to tree. The branches also have shorter simple or branched thorns, especially on saplings.
The thorns on the trunk are believed to have been a defense against the now-extinct Pleistocene megafauna such as mastodons and giant ground sloths. The thorns are typically only found on the bottom 20 feet of the trunk accessible to the megafauna.
The leaves of honey locust consist of a large, often doubly compound structure up to 14 inches long with numerous one-inch leaflets. These leaflets fall separately from the petioles in the fall, creating sparse leaf litter due to their small size. The leaflets turn yellow in the fall.
Inconspicuous racemes of fragrant green flowers appear on the trees in late spring or early summer. Male and female flowers are often, but not always, on separate trees. The flowers are pollinated by small bees and flies. The flowers develop into conspicuous, long twisted pods. Each pod may be up to 14 inches long and contains several large, hard seeds enclosed in a fleshy pulp. The pods typically remain on the trees after the leaves drop and gradually fall by early winter. The pods may be consumed by livestock which pass the hard seeds undigested, preparing them for germination in the spring.
Deer, squirrels, opossums and raccoons may also feed on the fleshy pods. The thorny saplings are avoided by livestock, favoring their development in pastures. Woodlots with a high percentage of honey locust are often indicative of former pastures.
Honey locust makes a durable and rapid growing shade tree adaptable to a wide variety of soil types. Numerous thornless and seedless selections are available at nurseries. The small leaflets cast a filtered shade that allows grass and perennials to thrive underneath them. They are popular as street trees in part due to the small leaves that don’t clog storm drains. The horizontal branching structure may require frequent pruning to maintain clearance over streets and sidewalks.