When the first reports of dead fish were received in December 1999, no one imagined the carnage would end up totaling 113 tons. The combination of the toxic solvent from the Guide Corporation and raw sewage flushing from the disabled Anderson sewage treatment plant was a deadly cocktail for the fish community.
Once the sewage treatment plant was again functioning effectively, plans to recover the fish population commenced. The hatcheries in the state went to work producing a variety of species.
The restocking effort lasted from 2000 to 2005 and included 58,471 smallmouth bass, 41,673 rock bass, 123,988 largemouth bass, 204,743 bluegill, 328,429 channel catfish, 3,946 white crappie, 2,352 flathead catfish, 139 freshwater drum, 387,770 sauger fingerlings and fry, 34 bigmouth buffalo, and 86 suckers.
While restocking was vital for the quick recovery of this long stretch of river, the unaffected area upstream from the sewage treatment plant as well as the uncontaminated tributaries along the way provided a source for natural dispersal to assist in recovering both the game species that were part of the restocking effort, as well as the numerous other fish that are an important part of the river’s ecology. Some of the largest groups of nongame fish are described below.
Among the most conspicuous of the non-game fish found in White River are the suckers. Although occasionally sought by fisherman utilizing whole kernel corn as bait, suckers are considered undesirable for the table due to the presence of small bones between their muscle segments. Suckers have a downward facing mouth designed to scour the bottom for a variety of invertebrates, crustaceans and aquatic vegetation.
Among the suckers present in White River are black and golden redhorse, fish that reach 18 inches or more and often travel in large schools feeding among the river bottom cobble. Another common sucker is the northern hogsucker, a fish easily recognized by the dark mottled vertical bars on its body. The distinctive quillback and highfin carpsuckers have a large dorsal fin sporting a long spine. White suckers and spotted suckers round out the common members of this diverse group of fish found in White River.
Another abundant group of fish named for their very shiny, reflective scales are the shiners. Several species occur in White River. The striped shiner grows large enough to often be caught by anglers. Shiners and numerous other members of the minnow family are abundant in the White River and its tributaries.
Finally, our most colorful small fish commonly found in White River are the darters. Names such as rainbow darter, greenside darter and orangethroat darter evoke the beauty of these tiny fish.
While the restocking efforts sped the recovery of our coveted game fish in White River, the resilience and fecundity of Mother Nature completed the healing process.
