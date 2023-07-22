Mountain mints are attractive native wildflowers with fragrant foliage and showy white clusters of blossoms in mid-summer. Three species are commonly found in central Indiana, mostly in moist sunny habitats.
• Common mountain mint (Pycnanthemum virginianum) inhabits fens and moist old field habitats. It is most frequent in the northern two-thirds of Indiana.
• Narrowleaf mountain mint (Pycnanthemum tenuifolium) is also commonly found in moist old field habitats and is most frequent in the southern third of the state.
• Hairy mountain mint (Pycnanthemum pilosum) grows in moist to well-drained soil in old fields and open woodlands, most commonly in the west central portion of the state.
Common mountain mint is most abundant in fens which are areas of calcareous groundwater seepage. It is also very common in our few remaining remnant prairies in the prairie region of northwest Indiana. It has lanceolate opposite leaves up to 2.5 inches long and a quarter inch wide. The foliage has a strong minty scent when crushed. The square stems have hairs on the angles. The flowers are borne in flat clusters up to four inches across.
Narrowleaf mountain mint has narrower leaves under a quarter inch wide. The foliage has a more delicate scent than common mountain mint. This species is usually found in moist meadows and abandoned fields with a wide variety of other summer blooming wildflowers. The inflorescences are very similar to common mountain mint; however, the stem lacks any hairs, making them easy to distinguish. Both species are typically 18-30 inches in height.
Hairy mountain mint (Pynanthemum pilosum) may be found in moist or well-drained habitats in full sun or the partial shade of open woodlands. It has the largest leaves of the three species, which are up to three inches long and one half to three quarters of an inch wide.
The leaves have an intense camphor-minty odor when crushed and are hairy on both sides. The flat flower clusters are up to four inches across. It may be somewhat more robust than the previous two species, growing up to 36-48 inches in height. The square stems are hairy on both the angles and flat surfaces.
Mountain mints are intensely attractive to a wide variety of pollinating insects including cuckoo bees, leaf-cutting bees, halictid bees, numerous wasps, soldier beetles, syrphid flies, skippers, and a variety of butterflies. The minty fragrance of the foliage discourages consumption by deer, rabbits, and other mammalian herbivores.
Mountain mints are excellent additions to wildflower gardens for pollinators. They spread slowly to form a larger clump each year, but are not aggressive like non-native mints in the genus Mentha such as peppermint and spearmint.
They adapt to a wide variety of soil types and thrive in full sun. Unlike many other members of the mint family, they are resistant to foliage diseases such as powdery mildew.