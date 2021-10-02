When most people think about fungi, they likely envision mushrooms that pop up in their yards or find their way onto the dinner table. Fungi are the most prolific organism on Earth, comprising more than 5.1 million species that make up the 5th Kingdom of life. By comparison, there are 25,000 known species of plants and 68,000 identified species of animals.
While mushrooms are the most recognizable portion of fungal organisms, they are the fruiting body of a much larger and more complex system. The most substantial part of a fungus is the mycelium – thin microscopic threads running like giant invisible webs in the soil. Mushrooms contain spores, much like flowers contain pollen, which are practically invisible particles responsible for reproduction. Spores can survive seemingly anywhere- found in water, air, soil, plants and animals. Spores can also live in extreme temperatures, high levels of radiation and even in space.
Mycelium serves as Earth’s recyclers, decomposing organic material throughout ecosystems. A network of threads can total as much as 8 miles per cubic inch of soil. This astounding amount of cellular material not only survives by breaking down carbon-based material, its web functions as a superhighway connecting other living species.
Plant life benefits from a symbiotic relationship within this mycelial network, functioning in essence like nature’s internet. Scientists have observed trees sharing resources like water, minerals or other nutrients throughout the forest. If one tree lacks a specific nutrient or is affected by disease, other trees share resources to aid a neighboring tree via the vast network of mycelium.
Throughout history, fungi have served many different purposes. Both the Greeks and Native Americans used mushrooms to cauterize wounds and stop bleeding. Mushrooms are a great source of protein and vitamins but must be cooked, as raw mushrooms are indigestible. Penicillin, first developed in the 1920s, is sourced from the mold Penicillium.
Mycelium consumes bacteria and breaks down carbon-based materials, including hydrocarbons. Researchers are now conducting experiments using mycelium to break down oil and other fuels spilled into the environment. Bioluminescent mushrooms (mushrooms that glow) prove to be effective in cleaning up warzones by consuming phosphorus found in landmines and ammunition. There is a growing area of research illustrating the role of mushrooms in the development of religion and human consciousness. (See: The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion with no Name, by Brian C Muraresku). Additionally, the use of psilocybin mushrooms to treat psychological issues like PTSD and other forms of trauma is becoming more common.
Researchers continue to work on the broad application and usage of fungi. It may be the key to reversing some of the damage brought on by human-caused climate change and maintaining a habitable planet for generations to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.