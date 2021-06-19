Relatively few Indiana residents are aware that more than 40 species of native orchids reside in our state. While most people associate orchids with the showy tropical species that are typically epiphytes found growing on branches in tropical forests, Indiana’s orchids are entirely terrestrial and generally inconspicuous. However, lady’s slippers of the genus Cypripedium are a showy exception. Indiana hosts five taxa in this genus that are found in specific habitats in various regions of the state. Lady’s slippers are distinctive due to their large lower lip or labellum that resembles a slipper, two lateral petals on opposing sides of the flower, and a dorsal sepal that caps the flower. The leaves are generally elliptic to lance-ovate with obvious parallel veins.
The most widespread member of this showy group in Indiana is the large yellow lady’s slipper (Cypripedium parviflorum var. pubescens). This is a conspicuous plant in flower, reaching 12 to 18 inches in height. The lip of the flower is bright yellow while the lateral petals are greenish to yellowish-brown. This is a species of mature mesic to dry mesic woodlands throughout the state, preferring neutral soils.
The similar small yellow lady’s slipper (Cypripedium parviflorum var. parviflorum) has a much more restricted range, mostly confined to the northern third of Indiana. It also found in a different habitat than the large variety, being confined to organic soils in groundwater-fed wetlands. It generally occurs in light shade or at the edges of shrubs thickets composed of dogwood, willow or poison sumac. As the common name implies, the plant and flower are smaller than the large yellow lady’s slippers and differ in having dark purple lateral petals.
Sharing similar wetland habitat is the unmistakable showy or queen lady’s slipper (Cypripedium reginae). This is easily our largest species, growing 20 to 30 inches in height. The lateral petals and upper sepal are white while the lip is washed in bright pink. While mostly found in the northern third of the state, it persists in a few fens in central Indiana as well.
Another northern wetland species is the small white lady’s slipper (Cypripedium candidum). It has a relatively small flowers with a white lip with some purple streaks. The lateral petals and upper sepal are greenish with brown streaks. Unlike the previous two species, small white lady’s slipper typically grows in full sun among sedges in fens.
The final species in Indiana, the pink lady’s slipper (Cypripedium acaule), differs from all the other species by being confined to strongly acidic substrates. As a result, it is only found in northern Indiana bogs where is grows with sphagnum moss. It has a bright pink lip and purplish-brown sepals.
All these orchids have very particular habitat requirements as well as symbiotic relationships with soil fungi and should never be transplanted from the wild.
