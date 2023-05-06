The sun in shining and wispy white clouds are crossing the sky. An hour ago the rain was pouring down and I made a dash for my car.
The rain has stopped, the birds are singing again, and I see the pair of robins taking turns on the nest in the apple tree in my front yard. Sunshine, rain, sunshine, rain, it is the normal spring weather cycle for Indiana.
Over the past few weeks, as the robins were building their nest and the tree was leafing out, I often went in search of wildflowers. I didn’t want to disturb their work. Now that the nest is firmly ensconced in the tree, I’ll go back to sitting outside, looking and listening in anticipation of the first chicks being born.
This noticing and appreciating the lives of the birds and their work is a natural effect of my lifetime spent out in nature. What is sometimes harder for me to do is notice and appreciate the emotional nuances in the lives of the people around me.
May is Mental Health Awareness month. I need to be cognizant not only of my own mental health, but the mental health of those closest to me, both friends and coworkers.
Let’s pause for just a minute. When was the last time you had a talk with someone you care about regarding mental health? Too often we as a nation have pushed mental health into the corner instead of admitting and addressing our emotional and psychological needs.
Too often people say, “Just get over it.” It’s spoken as though we can all process and categorize our emotional responses immediately. This just isn’t the norm. Most of us need time to sit with our emotions for a bit to understand what they are pointing us toward or away from.
Being repeatedly told to stuff our emotional response in a corner leads to elevated stress levels. If you’re feeling discontent, but cannot put your finger on what you’re upset about, you might need some time to process all those emotions you’ve stuffed away.
A wise friend said, “It’s not a matter of if we will all need counseling; it is a matter of when we will need counseling.” I agree. We need to be able to have open, honest conversations about mental health. It might make the difference between life and death for ourselves or someone we love.
Take some time to look around, look within. You can find resources at www.mhanational.org. If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call or text 988 to be connected to the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. They provide free, confidential support 24/7.
Nature has always provided me a safe space to process emotions and reduce my stress levels. I hope you’ll consider spending time in nature when you next need to think through an emotional response. It’s not running away, it’s walking towards answers.
Nature equals healing. Choose healing.