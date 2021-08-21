Recently, while reading about writing, I came across an article that said many editors can tell by the tone of our written words whether we were indoors or outside while writing them. That made me pause. The majority of my writing is about getting people outdoors to enjoy nature. If the tone is set by the location while written, I want all my words to be written while sitting outdoors.
That also got me thinking about the tone of our lives. Does a change in location cause a change in attitude, in how we live? I would say that yes, it does. When I sit outdoors, I hear and feel the wind, I smell the plants and I notice the change in seasons. I take time to notice the small details. This translates over to me noticing more details of what is happening around me even after I’ve moved back indoors.
Time spent in nature makes me more observant. This makes me a better person, and a better friend. I see the co-worker who is frowning, the one who is unusually bubbly, or the one who isn’t eating lunch. Once I notice, it prompts me to check in with people, or at least let them know I’m available if they want to talk. Nature shows us that all of the world works in relationships. Should we be surprised that we crave time spent outdoors with the people we hold most dear?
When I think of the outdoors I think of blue skies and sunshine, or stormy gray clouds and the smell of rain. I see the colors: greens and brown, pinks and yellows, blues and grays. Sometimes the outdoors is big and open, like a field full of corn stalks swaying gently in the breeze. Other times it is steep, cool and hard, like the canyon walls on a hike through my favorite state park. Nature is calling us to be in it, not just to think about it.
Have you ever felt the refreshing cool water roll over your feet where the sand dunes meet the waterline of Lake Michigan? Or the soft fleece of a newborn lamb? My children always enjoyed the downy softness of gently holding a day-old chick. We decorate our homes in themes, often based on nature. We choose colors based upon the things they remind us of: the bright cheery yellow of a sunflower or the cool blues of the ocean. We bring home rocks or shells collected on our trips and place them in a jar on the shelf to help us remember nature.
Because I crave more time outdoors, I worked to create an outdoor study area. I have a year left of college courses for my business degree. With time and a little money, I now have a place where I can connect with nature while still being in Wi-Fi range. It is where you will now find me writing all year long.
