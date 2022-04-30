The Baltimore oriole is a very distinctive and beautiful bird native to much of the eastern and central United States and southeastern Canada.
This bird frequents woodland edges, parks, wooded neighborhoods and riparian woodlands. It is a neotropical migrant, spending the breeding season in temperate North America but wintering mostly around the Caribbean Sea in central America, northern South America, and the Greater Antilles.
The colorful male has a black head and back, a mix of white, black and orange on the wings, and a brilliant orange breast and belly. The more subdued colors of the female include a yellowish head, black and white wings and pale orange underparts.
The immature birds of both genders more closely resemble the female. They have a long-pointed bill like other members of the blackbird family. They are 6.5 to 7.5 inches long with a 9 to 12 inch wingspan.
Baltimore orioles are well known for the pendulous nests that hang from the tips of drooping tree branches. American elms were formerly favored for nest sites prior to their decimation by Dutch elm disease. Now the drooping outer branches of cottonwoods are often preferred nest sites. Tulip trees and silver maples are also occasionally utilized.
The nests are woven by the female by first hanging fibrous material over the twigs to serve as anchor points. Materials such as grapevines, grass, animal hair and other natural fibers are utilized to weave the nest together. The nest is lined with soft material such as downy fibers and feathers. The resultant hanging pouch is often 6 to 8 inches deep and 3 to 4 inches across.
The female typically lays four to five bluish white to pale gray eggs that are blotched with brown or black. The eggs are incubated by the female for 11 to 14 days. The young are fed by both parents for 12 to 14 days after hatching until they are ready to leave the nest.
Baltimore orioles have a varied diet of insects, fruits and nectar. Favored insects include beetles, crickets, grasshoppers, moths and flies. They feed heavily on caterpillars during the nesting season including hairy caterpillars less favored by many birds. Favored fruits include raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, black cherries and blueberries. They feed on the nectar of showy flowers such as coral honeysuckle.
Baltimore orioles typically arrive from their northward migration during the latter half of April in central Indiana. The males immediately begin establishing territories with their distinctive clear flute-like whistled notes that are delivered in short variable phrases. Other vocalizations include sharp call notes and a staccato chatter like other members of the blackbird family.
Baltimore orioles sometimes visit hummingbird feeders but also many consume suet, especially when they first arrive in the spring when insects may be less abundant. They will also come to feeders for grape jelly or dried fruit.