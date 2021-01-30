The northern red oak (Quercus rubra) is one of our most abundant and best-known oak species in Indiana.
Found throughout the state, it is a common inhabitant of mesic woodlands, avoiding the very dry or very wet woodlands favored by many other oak species. It is a characteristic species of mesic slopes, frequently associating the tulip tree, sugar maple, American beech, white oak, black cherry and bitternut hickory. The overall range of northern red oak includes much of the eastern United States from the Carolinas, Alabama to eastern Oklahoma in the south, north to the Canadian border as far west as Minnesota.
Northern red oak is a tall tree, reaching up to 100 feet in height, often with a straight trunk free of branches for the lower 30 feet. The trunk of mature trees is frequently 3 feet in diameter or more. The bark on mature trees is dark grayish brown with long dark furrows and paler flat ridges that give the appearance of ski tracks. The ridges are often rougher near the base of the tree.
The leaves of northern red oak have five to 11 pointed lobes that are usually cut less than halfway to the midvein. They measure 5 to 8 inches in length and 3 to 5 inches across. The leaves turn dull reddish to yellowish-brown in the fall. The acorns are large, generally around an inch in length. The cap is shallow, covering less than one-quarter of the nut. Like other members of the red oak group, the acorns take two growing seasons to mature, therefore ripening on the previous year’s growth. The nutmeat is large and bitter.
Like other oaks, northern red oak is an important source of food for a variety of wildlife species. Mammals, including tree squirrels, chipmunks, deer, white-footed mice and raccoons, consume the acorns. Although they are too large for many birds to handle, wild turkey, red-headed woodpeckers, red-bellied woodpeckers and blue jays may also utilize the acorns for food. A large variety of butterflies and moths utilize the foliage as their larval food plant, including several hairstreak butterflies and duskywing skippers.
Northern red oak is an important source of lumber for flooring, furniture, veneer and interior finishes. However, the wood is not as resistant to decay as white oak, and very old trees often contain hollows.
Northern red oak makes an excellent shade tree for parks and large lawn areas. They are readily available as both container-grown and larger balled-and-burlapped trees at most nurseries that sell shade trees. They should be situated in well-drained soil that is not highly compacted. They grow relatively quickly for an oak, often adding 12 to 18 inches of height each year.
