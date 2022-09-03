About six or seven years ago, I removed all the ornamental flowers and grasses from my property, replacing them with native plants. Being near White River, I wanted the flowers in my yard to be a continuation of the native plants that lined the river bank and low-lying areas. I also wanted to provide food and shelter for pollinating insects and birds.
After doing some research and consulting friends with much more experience with native plants than I had, I made a list of the plants I thought were best for my area. Some I started inside from seeds during the winter, and others I purchased from native plant nurseries online or at the Friends of Mounds State Park native plant sale (this is one of the best places to find native plants in Madison County).
Not all plants thrive in the same conditions — soil type, exposure to sunlight, and moisture all play a role in what types of plants are best for a location. Once the conditions of the location are determined, the key to having a colorful and productive native plant garden is variety — color, size, and the time of year each species blooms. My goal was to have colorful blooms throughout the whole growing season.
Here is a list of some of the plants in my native garden that will keep your property in full color from spring to fall:
Spring
Columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) — red
Blue false indigo (Baptisia australis) — blue
Lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis) — white
Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica) — blue
Wild blue phlox (Phlox divaricata) — blue/violet
Mayapple (Podophyllum peltatum) — white
Celandine poppy (Stylophorum diphyllum) — yellow
Spiderwort (Tradescantia ohiensis) — purple
Summer
Common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) — pink
Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) — purple
Sweet joe-pye weed (Eupatorium purpureum) — pink
False sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides) — yellow
Prairie blazing star (Liatris pycnostachya) — purple
Bergamot (Monarda fistulosa) — lavender
Foxglove penstemon (Penstemon digitalis) — white
Yellow coneflower (Ratibida pinnata) — yellow
Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) — yellow
Cup plant (Silphium perfoliatum) — yellow
Smooth ironweed (Vernonia fasciculata) — deep purple
Culver’s root (Veronicastrum virginicum) — white
Fall
Spotted joe-pye weed (Eupatorium maculatum) — pink
New England Aster (Aster novae-angliae) — purple
Stiff goldenrod (Solidago rigida) — yellow
Showy goldenrod (Solidago sperciosa) — yellow
After the first two growing seasons when the plants became well-established, I no longer watered them — leaving them to grow and spread naturally. Even this summer during June when the temperatures were brutally hot and we had no rain, I didn’t water at all and the flowers continued to bloom.
Over the years the flowers have spread, no longer growing solely in the clumps where I planted them but have mixed among each other, creating a smorgasbord for wildlife and a beautiful colorful display for anyone that strolls past.