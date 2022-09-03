Wildflowers

Soil type, exposure to sunlight, and moisture all play a role in what types of plants are best for a location.

About six or seven years ago, I removed all the ornamental flowers and grasses from my property, replacing them with native plants. Being near White River, I wanted the flowers in my yard to be a continuation of the native plants that lined the river bank and low-lying areas. I also wanted to provide food and shelter for pollinating insects and birds.

After doing some research and consulting friends with much more experience with native plants than I had, I made a list of the plants I thought were best for my area. Some I started inside from seeds during the winter, and others I purchased from native plant nurseries online or at the Friends of Mounds State Park native plant sale (this is one of the best places to find native plants in Madison County).

Not all plants thrive in the same conditions — soil type, exposure to sunlight, and moisture all play a role in what types of plants are best for a location. Once the conditions of the location are determined, the key to having a colorful and productive native plant garden is variety — color, size, and the time of year each species blooms. My goal was to have colorful blooms throughout the whole growing season.

Here is a list of some of the plants in my native garden that will keep your property in full color from spring to fall:

Spring

Columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) — red

Blue false indigo (Baptisia australis) — blue

Lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis) — white

Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica) — blue

Wild blue phlox (Phlox divaricata) — blue/violet

Mayapple (Podophyllum peltatum) — white

Celandine poppy (Stylophorum diphyllum) — yellow

Spiderwort (Tradescantia ohiensis) — purple

Summer

Common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) — pink

Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) — purple

Sweet joe-pye weed (Eupatorium purpureum) — pink

False sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides) — yellow

Prairie blazing star (Liatris pycnostachya) — purple

Bergamot (Monarda fistulosa) — lavender

Foxglove penstemon (Penstemon digitalis) — white

Yellow coneflower (Ratibida pinnata) — yellow

Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) — yellow

Cup plant (Silphium perfoliatum) — yellow

Smooth ironweed (Vernonia fasciculata) — deep purple

Culver’s root (Veronicastrum virginicum) — white

Fall

Spotted joe-pye weed (Eupatorium maculatum) — pink

New England Aster (Aster novae-angliae) — purple

Stiff goldenrod (Solidago rigida) — yellow

Showy goldenrod (Solidago sperciosa) — yellow

After the first two growing seasons when the plants became well-established, I no longer watered them — leaving them to grow and spread naturally. Even this summer during June when the temperatures were brutally hot and we had no rain, I didn’t water at all and the flowers continued to bloom.

Over the years the flowers have spread, no longer growing solely in the clumps where I planted them but have mixed among each other, creating a smorgasbord for wildlife and a beautiful colorful display for anyone that strolls past.

Eliot Reed, an Anderson native, is the owner of Park Place Arts, a custom frame shop and art gallery in Anderson. He is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition.

