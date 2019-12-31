Nuthatches are among our most distinctive and entertaining woodland birds.
Their upside-down and headfirst behaviors are distinctive among our resident avifauna. The white-breasted nuthatch (Sitta carolinensis) is a common resident across most forested regions of the 48 contiguous states with the exception of some areas in the deep south. The red-breasted nuthatch (Sitta canadensis) breeds in coniferous forests in the northern and western United States and well as the southern half of Canada. It frequently winters in Indiana, but the numbers vary greatly from year to year.
The white-breasted nuthatch is a year-round resident of Indiana and one of the most common woodland birds that visit our birdfeeders. In the winter, they are usually a component of mixed flocks of woodland birds that also contain Carolina chickadees, tufted titmice, downy woodpeckers and brown creepers. Sunflower seeds, peanuts and suet are eagerly consumed by nuthatches at feeding stations. Red-breasted nuthatches also commonly visit bird feeders when they winter in Indiana. However, when conifers produce a good seed crop in their breeding range, they often remain north of Indiana.
White-breasted nuthatches are bluish-gray above and white below with some rusty color under the tail. They sport a blackish cap and a white face. They average 5.75 inches in length with an 11-inch wingspan. As their name implies, red-breasted nuthatches have orange coloration underneath, which is much brighter in the male. In addition to the black cap, they also sport a black eyeline. They are smaller than white-breasted nuthatches, averaging 4.5 inches in length with an 8.5-inch wingspan.
White-breasted nuthatches breed in deciduous woodlands throughout Indiana. Their nest is typically located in a natural tree cavity or old woodpecker hole. They will also utilize birdhouses. The female lays five to 10 eggs that are incubated about 12 days. Only one brood is produced per season. The young are fed entirely with insects and spiders which also compose the majority of the diet of adult birds during the summer. Both parents feed the fledglings.
Red-breasted nuthatches breed in coniferous forests north of Indiana, including the northern Great Lakes States. Unlike white-breasted nuthatches, they typically excavate their own cavity. Their five to seven eggs are also incubated about 12 days.
Nuthatches spend most of their time foraging along the trunks and larger branches of trees. Unlike woodpeckers, they do not use their tail as a prop against the tree. Rather, they walk up and down with their head pointed in the direction of their travel. While seeds may be a minor component of their summer diet, they may compose up to 60% of their winter food.
The entertaining antics and nasal vocalizations of nuthatches make them one of the most endearing visitors to our winter bird feeders, bringing cheer to an often dreary season.
