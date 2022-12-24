This past Wednesday, Dec. 21, marked the winter solstice. Officially occurring at 9:48 pm, the shortest day of 2022 clocked in at approximately nine hours, 19 minutes.
The December solstice, sometimes called the hibernal or southern solstice, marks the time in the year when the sun reaches its southernmost or lowest point in the sky (when viewed from earth).
The etymology of the word solstice comes from the Latin sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). On the winter solstice, the sun appears to pause for several days before reversing its daily path and beginning to rise higher in the sky. Conversely, on the summer solstice (June 21), the sun pauses at the highest point of its yearly journey before dropping lower in the sky in a repeating cycle.
For many cultures throughout history, the sun remaining in place at its annual lowest point marks the time of festivals and celebrations. Many ancient cultures (Druidic — Alban Arthan, Scandinavian — the Feast of Juul, Roman — Saturnalia, and Chinese — Dongzhi Winter Solstice Festival) held solstice-related celebrations.
In the U.S. and much of the West, Christmas is the holiday affiliated with the winter solstice. Yet, historically Christmas is based on pagan traditions and not the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, as most Biblical scholars conclude Jesus was likely born in the summer months.
Other ancient and mysterious cultures recognized meanings in the movement of the sun. Most Andersonians are familiar with the earthen mound structures at Mounds State Park. Archaeologists recognize the earthworks within the park are aligned with specific celestial bodies and events.
The Great Mound functions as a calendar due to its orientation and the slight impressions (barely visible today) within the outer embankment, corresponding with astronomical events like the equinoxes and solstices.
As mentioned in previous columns, the entrance or gate of Circle Mound (which is actually a rectangle) aligns perfectly with the rising sun on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes.
Today it is likely that the average person knows less about the stars and cycles of the sky than at any time before. Due to lighted cities and ever-advancing technology pertaining to time, dates and weather forecasts, human beings no longer rely on the sky for information. For millennia, people used stars, the position of the sun and the cycle of the moon to determine the timing of important events. The planting and harvesting of crops, the proper time to break camp and move to more protected areas for the winter, and the times of celebration could all be discerned from the sky.
Regardless of whether you practice religious rituals this time of year, if you come together with family and friends for feasts or gifts or any other type of celebration, you are a part of thousands of years of tradition.