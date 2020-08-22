Stop for a few moments and think back to your favorite memories of being outdoors. What comes to mind?
Was it a week of summer camp, sitting in your grandparent’s backyard or a trip into the mountains? Maybe it was the summer after third grade when you learned to ride your bike and felt like you could fly. Or it could have been the first time you saw your child swim across the pool by themselves.
Whatever makes up your best nature memories, they are your favorites for a reason. What makes them so special for you?
Is it a smell, the feeling of warm sand between your toes, or hearing a certain songbird?
Being in nature can help us relax, both mentally and physically. But what about those days when we’re stuck inside helping with e-Learning, attending seemingly endless meetings or running a cash register for eight hours? How can nature help us relax on those days?
Find a five-minute break, and make the most of it. We can close our eyes, turn to our memories and let our bodies relax.
One of my favorite things to do is sit on the warm sand at the beach and listen to the waves crash on the shore. Unfortunately, I don’t live in Florida where this would be an easier pastime to have. Even a trip to Lake Michigan is three hours away, so that requires time, money and planning.
There are a few things I can do to help me enjoy the feeling of relaxation I enjoy at the beach. I can sit outside in the sun, close my eyes and imagine I am at the beach. I could play a white noise app on my phone that has a recording of waves on the beach. Or I could plan a short trip to Lake Michigan, take pictures of the beach to hang on my wall and enjoy every moment of sitting on the sand before I come back home. Any or all of these possibilities can help me relax, reduce the stress load I am under and reset my mental state.
So what will you do to relive your favorite outdoor memories or create new ones? Is it time to invest in a couple new chairs for the backyard so you can read a book or magazine while the kids play in the sprinkler? Or maybe move your houseplants out to the front porch and create a little green oasis to relax in while you drink your morning coffee or tea. If you find the sound of running water relaxing, you could purchase a tabletop fountain for the corner of your desk or play nature recordings on your computer speakers.
It is important for us to go outside and enjoy nature as often as possible. When circumstances prevent outdoor time, use your memories and a little pre-planning to bring the feeling of nature indoors.
