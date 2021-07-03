When I set out on my road trip to the Pacific Northwest, I did not expect to experience a record-breaking heatwave firsthand. June 27 was the hottest day ever recorded in Oregon, reaching 112 degrees in Eugene and Portland. As I traveled east through the Columbia River Gorge, the thermometer on my vehicle topped out at 114 degrees near Wishram, Washington.
I first visited the Pacific Northwest in the mid-1980s, returning many times over the years. I remember the spring months being cloudy and wet until the mid-morning sun broke through the clouds and the rising temperatures required removing your jacket. Winters were almost always overcast and rainy, while summertime was typically sunny and warm with low humidity — nothing like the humid hot summers of Indiana.
Major drought events have affected the entire Western U.S. since 2000 as a result of climate change. Beginning at the turn of the century, the majority of the Western states have experienced megadrought conditions. If you have traveled to the Southwest over the last 20 years, particularly southern Utah and Las Vegas, you have likely noticed the bathtub rings — the water-bleached rock — along the shorelines of the massive reservoirs in the area.
Lake Powell, the reservoir created by Glen Canyon Dam near Page, Arizona, is at 20% of its maximum capacity. Lake Mead, the reservoir created by the Hoover Dam near Las Vegas, is 160 feet below full pool level. Experts predict both lakes’ water levels will continue to drop by dozens of more feet within a year. These low water levels will undoubtedly affect cities throughout the Southwest, in addition to farms, vineyards and orchards that rely on these water stores to irrigate crops.
In addition to the extreme heat conditions in the Pacific Northwest, drought has created a tinder box of fuel throughout the massive forests of the region. From July 24 through Dec. 31, 2020, more than 100 fires burned over 10 million acres in the Western United States. More than 13,000 structures burned, causing nearly $20 billion in damages and destroying the town of Paradise, California.
I was lucky enough to escape the Pacific Northwest before roads started to buckle due to the high temperatures. As I travel through the region, I recognize a theme when speaking to people — things aren’t like they used to be; the climate is changing.
For those of us in the Midwest, the effects of climate change may not seem as great as in Western states. Yet, extreme weather events are becoming more common throughout the country — more hurricanes off the Atlantic coast, torrential rains in the Midwest, tornadoes in the South and extreme temperatures in Texas.
It is time to accept reality — climate change is real.
