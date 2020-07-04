To say that the United States is in a time of crisis would be a massive understatement. COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket, the unemployment rate is in the double digits, and the economic fallout of repossessions, foreclosures and evictions have yet to commence. Many of these problems were not on most Americans’ radar just a few months ago, and now they dominate the news cycle as well as our consciousness.
“You never let a serious crisis go to waste” is a quote often attributed to Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s Chief of Staff. The statement makes clear that in times of peril, people tend to become distracted by their immediate circumstances, thus providing those in power an opportunity to do things otherwise problematic if not impossible. Before the pandemic, Americans faced myriad problems — the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd and many others bears witness that race relations and police brutality remain a stain on American society. Yet one crisis, I argue the fundamental crisis of our time, has been seemingly forgotten.
As millions of Americans struggle with a range of contemporary issues, the US government is perpetrating a massive rollback of environmental regulations and policies. Letting no crisis go to waste, the Trump administration, with little to no resistance from the Democratic establishment, is systematically dismantling decades-old environmental policies and procedures.
June 25, 2020: The Bureau of Land Management opened 80% (18 million acres) of the National Petroleum Reserve — Alaska to oil and gas exploration. In clear favor of the fossil fuel industry’s unquenchable lust for profit, the reversal of proper management techniques in the area increases the plight of already endangered animals like polar bears, ice seals and migratory birds. Furthermore, this shift in policy threatens the security and lifeways of Indigenous people who rely on the land and animals for survival.
June 4, 2020: The EPA proposed new interpretations of the Clean Air Act. If adopted, the new vague language will skew the primary purpose of the Clean Air Act away from environmental protection and public safety in favor of an interpretation wholly concerned with economics. Additionally, the authority of scientific data and analysis will diminish, as will the quality of the air we breathe.
June 1, 2020: The EPA proposed changes to the Clean Water Act. These policy changes reduce the power of the States to obstruct the construction of pipelines and other energy developments due to concerns with water quality. By shortening project review periods to one year, the new policy will stress localized financial and workforce resources. Trump’s Executive Order intends to curb the “abuses” of the Clean Water Act that EPA administrators claim are holding energy infrastructure projects hostage.
Above are just a few examples of dozens of environmental rollbacks in the works. Those in power are more interested in short term profits than the habitability of the planet for future generations — they are not letting a serious crisis go to waste.
