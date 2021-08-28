This summer has been one of brief periods of heavy rain and weeks-long dry spells, yet great weather for a float down the river.
A trend is developing in Indiana as cities throughout the state use regional river corridors to increase economic development and create recreational opportunities. Furthermore, kayaks and canoes are no longer exclusively sold by outfitters or at specialty shops. Water sports equipment has become more accessible to the general public as national retailers drive down prices on watercraft.
As a result of more inexperienced paddlers on the water, kayaking and canoeing deaths in the U.S have increased by nearly 40% in recent years. Many of these deaths result in paddlers getting caught in the boil, the rolling recirculating current created by water flowing over low head dams (Indiana ranks 10th in the U.S. for deaths at low head dams.)
While low head dams are the most dangerous areas in our rivers, paddling in high, fast-moving water is also extremely dangerous and never advised. When water levels are high, rivers become cloudy with silt. These conditions make it impossible to see rocks and tree limbs below the surface. Hitting a rock or log at high speed could easily cause a boat to capsize.
Here are a few general tips to help you have a safe and enjoyable trip down the river:
Always check the water levels. Heavy rains or snowmelt are a good indicator that river conditions are poor for paddling. Water levels can be easily checked on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website (water.weather.gov). The NOAA site offers readings for two local gauges located at Edgewater Park and Raible Avenue. Another great way to determine if the conditions are right is to check with a local livery. A good rule of thumb — if Canoe Country in Daleville is closed, the river is unsafe.
Always use a personal flotation device (PFD). The power of the river can overcome even the strongest swimmer. The use of a PFD could make all the difference and costs as little as $10.
Never go near or attempt to go over a low head dam. These dams are called “drowning machines” for a reason.
Never jump from bridges over the river, as the water is typically shallow and could lead to major injuries.
Owning a boat doesn’t make you an experienced paddler. Rivers are some of our greatest natural resources, and their power and force should always be respected. Take your time and learn to paddle properly and safely.
See you on the river!
Note: The Edgewater Park river access is closed due to the combined sewer overflow project. There is unofficial access to the river under the 8th Street bridge.
