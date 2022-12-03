As the bright, colorful days of fall morph into the cloudy gray days of winter, flowering houseplants can add color and interest indoors, especially during the holidays.
Two of the most popular flowering plants this time of year are the poinsettia and the Christmas, or holiday, cactus. Both come in a variety of colors and are easy to keep alive.
Poinsettias belong to the spurge (Euphorbia) family, a large group that includes many succulents. All euphorbs contain a sticky white sap called latex which can be mildly irritating to some people. Poinsettias are not poisonous, which is a common misconception. They are native to Central America and range from Mexico to Guatemala. Today, wild poinsettias are found only in scattered undisturbed areas.
Poinsettias are woody shrubs that can reach the height of small trees. They derive their name from Joel Roberts Poinsett, the United States’ first ambassador to Mexico (1825-1829). While there, he was enchanted by these plants that would turn deep red just before Christmas. He sent some specimens home to then President John Quincy Adams and to his plantation in South Carolina where they were propagated in his greenhouses.
What at first appears to be the flower is actually a whorl of bracts, or colored leaves. The flowers of the poinsettia are the tiny yellow centers in the middle of each whorl of bracts. Poinsettia cultivars also come in white, cream, pink, orange, and marbled colors. White poinsettias are sometimes sprayed with a blue or purple dye, and sparkles can be added to any color by a wholesale plant seller.
Christmas cactuses (also called zygocactuses) are true cactuses that are found growing wild in southeastern Brazil on mossy tree trunks and in the crevices of rocks. Their jointed stem segments can each grow into a new plant if separated. The genus Schlumbergera includes three different species that have different blooming times and differently-shaped stem segments. Some plants bloom more than once a year depending on soil conditions and temperature.
The ancestral zygocactus was cultivated by the French botanist Charles Lemaire beginning in 1819. One species blooms in October/November and is called the “Thanksgiving cactus”; its stem segment tips are pointed and pincher-like. Another species, the “Easter cactus”, has tiny hairs between its stem joints. Christmas cactus is the common name for hybrids that resulted from crossing early- and late-blooming zygocactuses. They have been known to live for 50 or more years in the right conditions! Many poinsettias, on the other hand, are ready for the compost pile by the February after Christmas.
For plant enthusiasts who enjoy an explosion of color year after year, the Christmas cactus doesn’t disappoint. Both poinsettias and Christmas cactuses are photoperiod sensitive, meaning that they are triggered to bloom when there are 10 hours of daylight and 14 hours of darkness.
Have a wonderful holiday season!