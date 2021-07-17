Queen of the prairie (Filipendula rubra) is one of our showiest and most attractive native wildflowers. An uncommon plant restricted to specific habitats, queen of the prairie displays a large fluffy inflorescence composed of hundreds of soft pink four-petaled flowers, giving it the appearance of pink cotton candy from a distance.
The compound leaves of queen of the prairie are composed of deeply cleft leaflets that are arranged alternately on the flowering stem. Non-flowering individuals produce only basal leaves. The basal leaves are up to 2 feet long but are progressively reduced in size higher on the stalk. The flowering stalks typically reach 4 to 6 feet tall with the inflorescence reaching up to a foot in length and 4 inches across. Flowering peaks in the first half of July while the seed ripens in September. The flowers are visited by bees, wasps, beetles and flies that utilize the pollen. The flowers do not produce nectar.
Queen of the prairie is native to the Midwest and mid-Atlantic states with its centroid of abundance occurring in east-central Indiana and west-central Ohio. It is generally found in fens which are areas of calcareous groundwater seepage that often have sedges as their dominant groundcover. It may also occur in wet calcareous prairies in portions of it range, but this community has been almost entirely drained and converted to agriculture so most remaining populations occur in fens. It is listed as threatened or endangered in several Midwestern states. In Indiana, viable populations occur in fens in the east central portion of the state as well as the Wabash River valley in north-central and west-central Indiana. Although fens are common in the lakes region of northern Indiana, it is absent from this portion of the state. Common associates in fens include tussock sedge (Carex stricta), spotted joe-pye weed (Eutrochium maculatum), swamp aster (Symphyotrichum puniceum), white turtlehead (Chelone glabra), dense blazing star (Liatris spicata) and riddell’s goldenrod (Solidago riddellii).
Queen of the prairie is readily available from nurseries that specialize in native perennials. It is easily cultivated in moist fertile soil and full sun. It is not drought tolerant and should be watered during dry spells. It is ideal for rain gardens as it tolerates short periods of inundation following precipitation events. It spreads slowly by rhizomes to form a progressively larger clump over time. As a member of the rose family, it is attractive to Japanese beetles, which are the only significant insect pest. Plants that are moisture-stressed during dry weather may be infected with powdery mildew, a fungal disease that damages the foliage and inflorescence.
While not readily seen due to its restricted habitat, central Indiana residents should be proud that we harbor some of the largest and most viable native populations of this generally rare plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.