With the heatwave that occurred throughout Indiana during Memorial Day weekend, it seems summer is now in full effect. These warmer temperatures and sunny days make floating down the cool waters of White River very appealing. Unfortunately, many people remain unaware of the dangers that trips down the river can pose.
Recently, a teenager was rescued from the White River when his kayak overturned after striking a tree submerged in high water. The White River is certainly Madison County’s greatest natural resource and recreational opportunity, but a lack of understanding of boating safety can prove costly.
Kayaking and canoeing deaths in the U.S. have increased by nearly 40% in recent years. Many of these deaths are a result of paddlers getting caught in the boil — the rolling recirculating current — created by water flowing over low head dams. Indiana ranks 10th in the U.S. for deaths at low head dams. Not even the most experienced paddler should ever attempt to float over a low head dam.
While dams are the most dangerous areas in our rivers, paddling in high fast-moving water is also unsafe and never advised. When water levels are high, rivers become clouded with silt, making it impossible to see rocks and tree limbs below the surface. Hitting a rock or log at high speed can easily cause a boat to capsize.
Here are a few tips for having a safe and enjoyable trip down the White River:
Always use a personal flotation device (PFD). Even the strongest swimmer can easily be overcome by the power of flowing water. Using a PFD can save your life, and these lifesaving devices can be purchased for as little as $10.
Never take a trip down the river during high water conditions. Everyone can access up-to-date information on water levels and flow rates on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) website (water.weather.gov). Gauges for our local stretch of White River are located at Edgewater Park and Raible Avenue. Even what seems like a small amount of rainfall can increase water depths and flow rates to dangerous levels.
It is always advisable to go paddling with a buddy in the event you run into trouble. Even in the era of COVID-19, floating down the White River can easily be done while social distancing.
In prime paddling conditions, White River tends to be fairly shallow. A good rule of thumb, if you find yourself out of your boat, is to attempt to stand up. Due to the low water levels, diving or jumping from bridges is extremely dangerous.
Canoeing and kayaking are great ways to get outside and enjoy the natural world. Yet, the power of nature should always be respected. Take the time and learn to paddle properly so you can safely enjoy the White River this summer.
