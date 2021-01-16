For many of us that grew up in the American educational system, we spent many of our school-age years learning American history through national mythology. We learned about George Washington chopping down his father’s cherry tree, that honest Abe Lincoln could never tell a lie, and to always remember the Alamo (a battle the United States lost).
In high school and college, many learn about the development of human civilization. The rise of Mesopotamia in 3,500 BCE (before the common era), Egypt in 3,000 BCE, the Indus civilization around 2,500 BCE, and the Aegean/Greek culture in 2,000 BCE. Yet, due to advancements in technology and an evolving approach to scholarship, relatively recent discoveries are beginning to reshape human history and how we think about our relationship to the natural world.
Beginning in 1994, under the supervision of German archaeologist Klaus Schmidt, an excavation of an ancient complex began in southwestern Turkey. Called Göbekli Tepe (Potbelly Hill), this prehistoric site unearthed multiple artifacts, artwork and construction techniques previously believed to have developed thousands of years later in human history. Before the rediscovery of Göbekli Tepe, scholars believed that human civilization began roughly 5,500 years ago with the construction of small cites surrounded by agricultural operations. Yet it is now determined that the ancient city in present-day Turkey is approximately 11,000 years old — built sometime during the 10th to 8th century BCE.
The work completed at Göbekli Tepe alone has doubled the time frame academics previously believed humans transitioned from hunter-gatherer cultures to more permanent agricultural settlements. In the West, the development of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) has exposed a whole new world previously unknown. LiDAR uses laser technology to create 3D images of large areas that cannot be detected by the human eye. Typically affixed to an airplane, LiDAR systems can “see” through areas of dense forest by bouncing lasers (through the foliage) off of surfaces like the ground and other structures. (A LiDAR map of the state of Indiana is available online: in.gov/gis/indiana-imagery)
LiDAR has also rewritten the conventional history of the Maya people in present-day Mexico and Guatemala. In 2018, a team of researchers funded by the University of Arizona mapped a Maya complex previously unknown. This massive complex contains more than 61,000 structures and includes constructed reservoirs and raised roadways. Archaeologists estimate the area was built approximately 3,000 years ago and was home to 7-11 million people — vastly larger, more populated and much more technologically advanced than previously believed.
The development of new technologies and applications of novel approaches to scholarship is reshaping how we understand history and humanity’s relationship to the natural world. Perhaps the rewriting of history and discovery of lost knowledge will aid humanity as we navigate an unknown future full of challenges presented by a rapidly changing climate.
