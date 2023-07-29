In my mind, summer has always been the time for road trips.
This thought process began when I was little. My parents saved up for several years so we could take a family trip across Eastern Canada. My mom took my brother and me to the store to pick out a few special treats for our back seat activity bags. There were no DVD players back then. I remember my dad ordering extra film for his fancy camera and mom’s old Brownie camera. I still have a black and white photo my mom helped me take of a fountain at Casa Loma in Ontario.
It’s decades later and I’m getting ready to embark on another road trip. This time I’m headed southwest. In my life I’ve been privileged to visit 33 of the 50 states. Most of those were on road trips, often, multiple states on the same trip. I’ve see the world’s largest wind chime, the Grand Canyon, and so many other cool places. Whatever my initial reason for a road trip, they usually involve people I adore and the pursuit of sunshine.
I like to explore: State or national parks, historic sites, cultural museums, the woods behind a friend’s house, or simply stopping at a local restaurant. I work hard so I can play hard. I prefer road trips to flying.
There are only a few places more than an hour from my home that I’ve purposely visited multiple times. Some of those include Lake Michigan, the Grand Canyon, the Delaware Powwow outside Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh.
My adult kids have been bugging me for over a year for us to take another road trip to Pittsburgh. The ’Burgh was our road trip destination of choice when they were little. There’s so much to discover there.
Road trips require what Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin would call provisions. Whether I’m going by myself or with friends, I always pack a bag of snacks. Thanks, Mom, for instilling in me the desire to keep everyone well fed on our adventures. You also need water bottles, a full tank of gas, a jacket, a hat, comfortable shoes, and an appetite for adventure!
Road trip destinations vary widely. You might be headed to an outdoor music festival, a picnic in the park, a family reunion, stopping to see roadside attractions, or just looking for the road less traveled. Part of what makes a road trip special, and different from your daily commute, is a willingness to relax and enjoy the journey.
My dad was great at ensuring our road trips included something for everyone. We would visit a historic site for my parents, and also stop at a kid-friendly park or roadside attraction. I probably remember as much about Wall Drugs as I do about the rest of the Badlands in South Dakota. I have so many great road trip memories.
I have only one question for you. When is your next road trip?