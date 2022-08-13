Your kiddos are playing in the local pool or splash pad and you hear distant thunder.
Or perhaps you are playing golf at Grandview, or mowing the lawn, or grilling out, and you see a flash of lightning in the distance.
The smart move in all these situations is to head indoors with haste.
Each year over 300 people are struck by lightning in the U.S., with an average of 50 fatalities, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
On Aug. 4, lightning struck a large tree in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington where people were sheltering from a thunderstorm. Three people died and a fourth was severely injured. The culprit was ground current that traveled away from the tree after it was struck.
What causes lightning? Three atmospheric conditions must be present for lightning to occur: an area of warm, moist air under a mass of cold dry air, uplift, and plenty of moisture. Warm, moist air is much lighter than cold air. When the temperature differential is large, warm air can rise rapidly to form a thunderhead, or cumulonimbus cloud, with powerful updrafts up to 100 mph.
As air rises, it expands and cools. The moisture it contains can form super-cooled droplets, soft hail, and ice crystals within the cloud. When updrafts are strong, these particles bump and crash into each other. Ice crystals become positively charged and rise toward the top of the cloud where they spread out in a classic anvil shape.
The center and lower parts of the storm cloud contain soft hail, or graupel, that carries a negative charge. The very bottom of the cloud accumulates a positive charge.
When the imbalance of electrical charges becomes great enough, a channel can form between the negative center and the bottom of the cloud. Then, an inch-wide stream of electrons (called a stepped leader) follows the channel and zig-zags toward the bottom of the cloud or toward the ground at 200,000 mph.
Meanwhile, below the storm cloud, positive charges from objects on the ground can send streamers upward toward the lightning as it approaches the ground. When the leader meets the streamer, the electrical discharge heats the air to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, turning oxygen into ozone that emits a sweet pungent odor.
Heated air from the lightning channel expands rapidly, causing a shock wave called thunder. If you count the seconds between the lightning and thunder and divide by five, you can determine the storm’s distance in miles.
The least safe places to be in a thunderstorm are under a tree, on a golf course, in a tent, out in the open, or in a small boat. Lightning often connects with the tallest structures in an area. Sometimes the mast of a sailboat can glow red right before it is struck with lightning, a phenomenon called St. Elmo’s fire.