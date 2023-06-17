You’re invited to take this quiz to learn how some of our animal companions see the world.
1. Which animals can see with their eyes closed because they possess a tiny hole in each eyelid?
2. These raptors win the prize for having the best eyesight in the animal kingdom.
3. Do dogs have color vision?
4. These insects can fly at speeds of 35 mph and see nearly 360 degrees around their head.
5. Humans have cone cells in their eyes that allow them to see which three colors?
6. How does the shape of the pupil vary between the eyes of big cats and smaller cats?
7. This color of light can penetrate the farthest underwater, being visible to fish at depths up to 150 feet.
8. Which color of light is being reflected by a yellow flower?
9. This group of fish have a way to heat their eyeballs with recirculated blood, allowing them to hunt fast-swimming prey.
10. This tasty marine clam has up to 200 eyes, with lenses that focus light like mirrors.
11. Which bird has the best color vision of all birds?
12. This desert dweller glows blue-green under an ultraviolet light at night.
13. Do sea stars have eyes?
14. These grazing animals have pupils shaped like rectangles.
15. Humans aren’t the only animals that can develop cataracts; most species can develop them with age. Which eye color is associated with the highest risk of developing cataracts?
16. (True or False) Bulls will charge a person waving a red flag, but not if it’s a blue flag.
17. Do octopuses have good eyesight?
18. Which animal has the largest eyes in the world?
19. Is it a good idea to look an unfamiliar dog directly in the eye?
20. How many eyelids does a horse’s eye have?
Answers:
1. Chameleon
2. Eagles
3. They can see shades of yellow and blue but not red and green.
4. Dragonflies
5. Red, Blue, Yellow
6. The big cats have round pupils; small cats have slit-like pupils
7. Blue
8. Yellow; all other wavelengths are being absorbed.
9. Swordfish, sailfish, and marlin, also known as billfish
10. The scallop
11. Hummingbirds. They can see colors that are invisible to humans.
12. Scorpions
13. They certainly do! At the end of each arm is an eye that is capable of seeing well enough to navigate.
14. Sheep, goats, octopuses and toads
15. Brown and black.
16. False. Bulls can’t see the color red. They charge because of the motion, not the color.
17. Octopuses have very good eyesight; they have twice as many optic nerves as humans do.
18. The giant squid has the largest eyes, measuring 11 inches in diameter.
19. Absolutely not. Dogs can interpret prolonged eye contact as a challenge or a threat.
20. 3; the upper, the lower, and the nictating membrane, which protects the cornea.