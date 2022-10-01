Autumn officially began on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m.
The last full day of summer saw a high temperature of 92 degrees, while the first day of fall was more than 20 degrees cooler.
I enjoy the fall — sweater weather, college football, apple cider and the spectacular color displays of the foliage. Yet, for many of us, the change in season marks the beginning of a new phase of yard work: leaves.
There are several techniques for clearing leaves from lawns in the fall. Perhaps the most traditional approach is raking and bagging. Raking up leaves is not very efficient. Depending on the species, trees drop their leaves at different times during the fall, making raking an ongoing process or one huge job late in the season. Bagging leaves in either plastic or paper bags unnecessarily packs landfills with organic material and also robs your lawn and trees of nutrients.
Burning is another common way to rid a property of leaves. Yet, burning leaves and grass, particularly when wet, negatively impacts local air quality. Fires with high moisture content release increased amounts of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, fine particles and ozone-forming smoke. According to U.S. News and World Report, Indiana ranks 48th out of all states in air pollution-related illness. Burning yard waste only adds to the problem.
Composting is a great alternative to raking/bagging or burning leaves. Piling leaves, grass clippings, sticks and other organic materials into a composting area will naturally produce nutrient-rich humus once the materials break down. With a bit of effort — maintaining moisture levels and turning or flipping a compost pile occasionally — in a relatively short period, there will be dark rich humus that, when added to flower beds or gardens, serves as an excellent fertilizer. Yet, not everyone has a need or desire to compost.
Mulching is my preferred method of dealing with leaves and has benefited my lawn and trees over the years. Most riding lawnmowers and push mowers sold today have mulching capability. Even battery-operated mowers come with mulching options. Typically, a mulching plate is inserted into the mower deck where the grass clippings discharge. Closing off the opening forces the grass and leaves back into the blades, resulting in a fine cut.
Instead of waiting until all the leaves have dropped, mulching leaves is most effective when done several times throughout the fall. Once the leaves are mulched, micro-organisms in the soil will break down the small pieces over the winter months, and the leaves will completely biodegrade by spring. A Michigan State University study shows that three years of mulching leaves can block the germination of dandelions and crabgrass. A few extra passes with the lawnmower in the fall can make a big difference.
Eliot Reed, an Anderson native, is the owner of Park Place Arts, a custom frame shop and art gallery in Anderson. He is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition. “On Nature” is published Saturdays.