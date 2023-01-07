The silver maple (Acer saccharinum) is a common tree of riparian forests and other wet woodlands in Indiana and throughout this Midwest. Its native range extends from the east coast of the United States west to central Kansas, north to the Canadian border, and south to the Gulf Coastal Plain. It was formerly popular as a shade tree for its rapid growth but fell out of favor decades ago for several reasons.
Silver maples are generally medium to large trees reaching 50 to 90 feet in height. They often have multiple trunks, and each trunk typically splits into numerous large limbs. The bark is smooth on saplings but develops furrows and flat ridges at maturity that sometimes become shaggy as they peel from the trunk at the ends.
The leaves are deeply 5-lobed, usually about 6 inches long and 4 inches wide. The underside of the leaf is conspicuously silvery-whitened, resulting in the common name. Fall color is usually a modest shade of yellow, however orange and red shades occasionally intermix on some trees.
Silver maples flower very early in the spring, usually in the month of March in central Indiana. The flower buds appear in large clusters and are relatively conspicuous throughout the winter. Male and female flower occur in separate clusters, often on separate trees, and lack petals. They are effectively wind pollinated, but also produce some nectar to attract bees on warmer days in early spring. The flowers develop into conspicuous samaras with wings up to 2.5 inches long.
They mature in late spring, spinning like helicopters down from the trees on breezy days. The seeds have no dormancy and germinate almost immediate when in contact with moist soil. The seeds are consumed by wildlife including racoons, tree squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, and white-footed mice.
In riparian areas, silver maples usually associate with American sycamore, boxelder, and eastern cottonwood. In wet upland flatwoods common associates are red maple, pin oak, swamp white oak, and formerly green ash.
Ecologically, silver maples are very important for stabilizing riverbanks with their shallow sprawling but tenacious root systems. Trees growing on riverbanks typically lean outward over the river, shading the water and helping to keep it cooler during the hot summer months.
Together, silver maple and sycamore represent most of the trees growing on the immediate riverbanks in the Midwest. Both species are very tolerant of floods of significant duration.
Due to their brittle branches and often poor branching angles, silver maples are particularly vulnerable to damage from wind and ice storms. The shallow root systems often heave sidewalks and damage underground infrastructure. Therefore, silver maples are no longer recommended as shade trees.
Hybrids between red maples and silver maples have better fall color and more regular branching structure but retain the problematic root systems.