How does an acorn become a mighty oak tree? How does a caterpillar become a beautiful butterfly? By changing, one step at a time. The acorn is a seed that in effect dies to produce the root and stem of an oak sapling. A caterpillar turns to biological mush during the pupa stage in the chrysalis before it emerges as a butterfly.
People are like that, too. It often takes a lot of both small and large steps for us to get from where we are to where we want to be. How can we choose small steps in the right direction to lead us to larger changes further down our paths? We need a plan, and we should start it now.
New year’s resolutions often fail because they are built upon unrealistic expectations. If we want to change the world around us for the better, it begins with changing ourselves. What are realistic expectations for your current stage of life? How do we bring positive changes to our little sphere of influence: our homes, our backyards, neighborhoods, schools and workplaces?
Start by planning. Identify a long-range goal you wish to accomplish. Work backward from the goal and list the steps you believe it will take to get there. Start by focusing on the first one of two steps toward your goal. This helps create momentum and prevents burnout.
Are you wanting a more sustainable lifestyle? What steps could get you there? Recycling or reusing, purchasing less single-use plastics, and learning more about the companies you purchase durable goods from are all great options. Which one step will you take first?
Is your long-term goal better health or enjoying more time outdoors? I believe these two do go hand-in-hand. What steps can we take to get there this year? Go outside every day, even on your days off, for at least 10 minutes. Take a walk around your neighborhood or pick up branches in your yard. Learn a new outdoor skill. Whether it is geo-caching, fire starting or knot tying, these new skills will encourage you to get out and do something instead of becoming a couch potato this winter.
Would you like to have a better, cleaner environment for yourself and your family? Teach your children how to steward the land you have. Pick up trash from your yard and the neighborhood. Learn how to properly clean your yard and garden tools and store them correctly for the off season. Choose to purchase quality items, whether shoes, tables, masks or lunchboxes, so that they last longer. When you work on these steps together as a family you create not only a better environment, you strengthen your relationships.
What are the top one or two areas of your life where you would like to incorporate more nature, more sustainability, or new skills? Choose your small beginnings that will start you down the path you want to follow.
Life is not a destination, it is a journey. Enjoy it!
