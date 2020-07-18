The skullcaps are a group of wildflowers in the mint family that occur in a variety of habitats throughout much of temperate North America.
The genus name Scutellaria comes from the Latin scutella, which alludes to a small tray or platter, referring to the uniquely shaped seed-bearing structure that can resemble a tractor seat after the seed has dispersed. The common name also alludes to this structure. In central Indiana, three species of perennial skullcap are commonly found in woodlands and wetlands.
Side-flowering skullcap (Scutellaria lateriflora) is a common plant in wetlands including marshes, sedge meadows and forested depressions. It has the smallest flowers of our local species that are abundantly produced on long racemes that arise from the leaf axils. The lavender or pale blue flowers are about a third of an inch in length and bloom in mid to late summer. The four-angled stems have a sprawling habit. The larger leaves are about 3 inches long and 2 inches across at the base. They have an elongate heart shape and toothed margins. Side-flowering skullcap is the found throughout Indiana. Mad-dog skullcap is another common name as this plant was falsely thought to cure rabies. However, today it is sold as an herbal medicine for its sedative value to treat anxiety and other disorders.
Heart-leaved skullcap (Scutellaria ovata) is an upland plant typically found in mesic often sloping woodlands. In southern Indiana, it often occurs on steep rocky slopes. It is an erect plant, typically 12 to 30 inches in height when mature. The broadly heart-shaped leaves have rounded teeth at the margins and are up to 4 inches long and 3 inches wide. The lavender flowers appear as an elongate terminal raceme in early to mid-summer. Each flower is about 0.5 to 1 inch in length. The inflorescence is subtended by short leafy bracts. The plants often form small colonies that multiply by rhizomes. Like the other skullcaps, they are mostly pollinated by native bees.
Downy skullcap (Scutellaria incana) occurs in similar mesic woodland habitats as the previous species. It has narrower leaves than heart-leaved skullcap that reach 3 to 4 inches in length. The lower surface of the leaves is covered in fine hairs. The flowers are two-lipped like all skullcaps, but are bright blue and up to 1 inch long, making it our showiest local species. The flowers appear as a terminal raceme on the main stem and branches of the plant. They typically flower in late June through early August on 18- to 30-inch tall plants.
Because of its prolific production of showy blue flowers at a time when relatively few things bloom in the shade, this is an excellent perennial for the woodland garden. It will flower most prolifically if it receives a few hours of morning sunshine. It is available from many nurseries that specialize in native perennials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.