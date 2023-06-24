Smooth or wild hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens) is a common shrub of sloping woodlands and shaded rock outcrops along streams and rivers in the southern two-thirds of Indiana.
The attractive clusters of white flowers produced in early to mid-summer have resulted in its cultivation as an ornamental shrub.
This shrub typically grows on mesic, often steep lower slopes along water courses. In the wild, it nearly always occurs in shaded habitats and is sometimes associated with shaded groundwater seepage areas.
It occasionally grows from cracks in rocky outcrops, rock ledges or on talus piles. It grows under a variety of trees of mesic slopes including northern red oak, American basswood, sugar maple, and tulip tree.
Smooth hydrangea typically grows three to six feet high with brittle, often unbranched coarse twigs. Larger stalks develop shredded gray bark. The leaves are opposite and ovate with a pointed tip and measure up to five inches long and four inches across. The leaves turn yellow in the fall. These shrubs continually renew themselves by sending vigorous shoots from the base.
The flowers open in the latter half of June and continue through July. They consist of dense aggregation of tiny fertile flowers across most of the flat umbel with a ring of showy sterile flowers along the outside edge of the inflorescence. These sterile flowers are very persistent, often clinging to the plant into winter in a dried state.
The fertile flowers are attractive to a wide variety of pollinators including bumblebees, small carpenter bees, sweet bees, wasps, syrphid flies, and a variety of beetles. The fertile flowers produce capsules that contain numerous, very tiny seeds. The inflorescences are often used for both fresh and dried cut flowers.
Smooth hydrangea is an excellent shrub for partial to fully shaded areas in the landscape. Numerous showy cultivars have been developed with large numbers of the showy sterile flowers forming a spherical inflorescence.
“Annabelle” is one of the older named cultivars, but numerous others have been developed during recent decades, including some with pink flowers.
Unfortunately, when the small fertile flowers are replaced by additional showy sterile flowers, the plant loses all its value for pollinators. Ecologically minded gardeners either plant the wild form of this species or cultivars that retain the small fertile flowers that produce nectar.
Smooth hydrangea should be planted in moist soil in partial to full shade. They perform very well on the north and east sides of buildings. They often propagate themselves though root suckers, producing progressively larger colonies over time.
Smooth hydrangea is not drought tolerant and may need to be watered during long dry spells. While it can become somewhat straggly over time, it responds well to being cut back to the ground during the winter, often growing several feet and flowering during the next growing season.