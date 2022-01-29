Fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas) generate about 60% of the electricity produced in the United States today. Renewables (wind, solar, hydro and biofuels) account for about 20%, and nuclear supplies most of the rest. Solar accounts for 3% of the total electricity produced.
Photovoltaic cells transform the energy of the sun directly into electricity. Hollywood could produce an Oscar-winning film about the history of photovoltaic development. Some parts of the story are well known; others were shrouded in a military intelligence operation that took place at the end of World War II.
As the war wound down, the U.S. was ramping up its technological advantage to counter the growing threat of a militarized Soviet Union. Operation Paperclip was conceived to bring Germany’s best and brightest to the United States to work in the highly secretive fields of rocketry, jet propulsion, and communications. Physicist Dr. Hans Ziegler was brought to the United States along with 1,600 other scientists, engineers, and technicians. Wernher von Braun, developer of the V2 rocket, along with 100 of his team members were relocated to Huntsville, Alabama, where they would eventually engineer the launch vehicles for the Apollo space program.
Meanwhile, scientists at Bell Laboratories had discovered that semiconductors treated with phosphorous and boron could produce an electric current. In 1954, they announced the development of the first photovoltaic cell; the silicon solar cell.
The announcement caught the eye of the U.S. military, which was secretly planning to develop and launch earth-orbiting satellites.
Ziegler visited Bell Labs and immediately saw the potential of using solar cells to fuel space travel; they were both lightweight and durable whereas conventional batteries were heavy and short-lived.
On March 17, 1958, shortly after the Russians launched Sputnik I, the United States launched its own history-making satellite, Vanguard I, marking the first time that the energy of the sun was used as a power source. This grapefruit-sized orbiter was powered by tiny solar cells that produced less than a watt of electricity, enough to keep it in communication with Earth for over 3 years. Today, solar panels feed electricity to individual homes and to the electrical grid for regional distribution.
An overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that average temperatures are now rising faster than at any time in human history. Ice shelves are melting, glaciers are disappearing, sea levels are rising, animal migration patterns are changing, droughts are intensifying, the fire season is lengthening, and hurricanes are strengthening around the globe.
We know that burning fossil fuel is a primary source of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. These gases are trapping heat in the atmosphere at ever-increasing levels that, if unchecked, will threaten the stability of entire ecosystems. Smart money knows that we will need to incorporate more solar power at every level of energy production if we are to escape the most catastrophic effects of a warming planet.
