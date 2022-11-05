What do schools of herring, flocks of starlings, and country line dancers have in common?
Although some animals live mostly solitary lives as adults, many others live in groups. Social insects like ants and bees live in colonies to cooperate in raising offspring and gathering food. Garter snakes spend the winter in dens consisting of dozens or hundreds of individuals to conserve energy and stay warmer. Wolves and orca hunt in packs and pods respectively to hunt more effectively. Aquatic birds like mallards and geese gather most evenings to spend the night floating together in the middle of a pond or lake to be safe from onshore predators.
As winter weather approaches, many birds find it necessary to migrate in search of their preferred food. Birds such as redwing blackbirds, robins, finches, and hummingbirds are among the hundreds of species that fly in groups to overwinter in more southern locations. Few animals, however, can match starlings for their choreography and coordinated aerial displays. Starlings are blackbirds that were introduced from Europe at the beginning of the 20th century. In the spring and fall, hundreds of individual starlings can form flocks called murmurations which twist, shape-shift, and perform aerial U-turns, each individual perfectly attuned to the movements of the others. Starlings are the only birds that do this.
What is their secret? Research indicates that each individual starling coordinates its movement with the seven starlings immediately around it, allowing birds on one side of the group to move almost simultaneously with birds further away.
A similar kind of motion has been observed among male King Emperor penguins, who spend dark winters in sub-zero temperatures huddling in large groups, each one guarding a single egg. When the penguins on the outside of the group get cold, they take small steps toward the inside of the group, creating a “wave” of synchronous movement as all the other penguins accommodate and shift slightly. Each bird eventually gets to spend time getting warm in the middle before being slowly rotated to the outside again.
Such apparent instant communication among all members of the group can also be seen in large schools of marine fish like herring and freshwater fish like tetras. Their behavior isn’t so much reflexive as it is being hyper-aware and choosing to adjust their motion in response to others.
A group of fish casually moving together is called a shoal; when moving in perfect unison, they’re called a school. Newly hatched fish (fry) often school and move as one, which increases everyone’s survival advantage.
The ability to align one’s movements with that of others in a group is called “swarm intelligence” and has been used to coordinate “swarms” of military drones.
Human beings can also exhibit swarm intelligence when behaving in certain ways, like country line dancing. Individual line dancers must pay close attention to the distance between themselves and other dancers in addition to coordinating their foot movements and timing.