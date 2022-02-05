One of the best-known tree species in the northeastern United States is the sugar maple (Acer saccharum). While it is most abundant in the Great Lake and Ohio Valley east to New England, its broad range extends from Minnesota south to Arkansas and east to North Carolina and Maine. Its most notable attributes are its sweet sap that flows in late winter and its spectacular fall color which is a mix of yellow, orange and red.
Sugar maples grow to become a large tree on favorable mesic sites where they may reach 100 feet in height and 3 feet in trunk diameter. The leaves are the classic maple shape as seen on the Canadian flag with three prominent pointed lobes and sometimes two smaller lobes near the base. They are typically 3-5 inches long and broad. The flowers appear in spring just as the leaves begin to unfold. These small yellow flowers lack showy petals or scent since they are wind pollinated. They dangle on slender pedicels up to 2 inches long. Male and female flowers can be produced on the same tree or on separate trees. Fertilized female flowers develop into the paired winged seeds known as samaras. The seeds ripen in the fall when they separate and drop in a spinning fashion that aids in wind dispersal.
While pollinators occasionally visit the male flowers for pollen, the sweet sap that flows from wounds and broken branches is a much greater resource for insects, including butterflies, that overwinter as adults, such as the morning cloak as well as a variety of flies. Birds such as cardinals, wild turkey and grosbeaks consume the ripe seeds in the fall and winter. Mammals including tree squirrels, chipmunks and white-footed mice also consume the seeds. Whitetail deer may browse the foliage and twigs.
Sugar maples are often tapped in late winter to harvest the sweet sap to make maple syrup. The sap is boiled down to remove excess water, resulting in approximately 40 gallons of sap yielding one gallon of syrup.
Sugar maple wood is widely harvested for timber products that are used in the construction of furniture, cabinets, veneer, tool handles, ladder rungs, cutting boards and butcher block. The wood is hard and durable and is often referred to as hard maple to differentiate it from silver and red maples that are known as soft maples.
Sugar maple often associates with American beech in favorable mesic sites, forming a climax community known as a beech-maple forest. Because the saplings of both species are very shade tolerant, this community is self-perpetuating when undisturbed. Sugar maples makes a fine shade tree where they take on a round or oval shape when grown in the open. The fall color is among the best of any native eastern tree.
