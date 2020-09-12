Sumacs provide some of our earliest and brightest fall colors.
While smooth sumac (Rhus glabra) is widespread throughout the state of Indiana, several other species inhabit various areas of the state, including staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina), winged sumac (Rhus copallinum) and fragrant sumac (Rhus aromatica).
These species share the characteristics of compound leaves, dense clusters of flowers and hairy fruits. The flowers are extremely attractive to pollinators, including an amazing variety of bees, flies, beetle, and wasps who visit for pollen and nectar. A large cluster of sumac blossoms is often alive with a dozen or more species of pollinators feeding at once.
The fruits persist into the winter, providing sustenance to a variety of birds, including woodpeckers, bluebirds, cardinals, robins and mockingbirds during cold weather when few other food sources are available.
Smooth sumac has a long leaf structure composed of nine to more than 30 leaflets arranged along a glaucous petiole up to 20 inches long. As indicated by the common and Latin name, the branches are smooth. Smooth sumac spreads by root suckers, resulting in large colonies. It can grow to the size of a small tree, occasionally reaching up to 20 feet in height. The flowers are produced in June and July. The long clusters of red fruit ripen in September. Like other sumacs, it thrives is disturbed habitats such as old fields, roadsides and fencerows.
Staghorn sumac is mostly confined to the northern third of the state; however it has been widely planted throughout the state as an ornamental for its showy fruit and brilliant red fall color. The leaf structure and growth habit are similar to smooth sumac; however the branches are covered in dense hairs, like a buck in velvet, resulting in the common name.
Winged sumac is common in poor soils in southern Indiana and very sandy soils in northern portions of the state. It differs from the previous two species in the presence of a leafy wing along the petiole between the leaflets. The fruit clusters are generally smaller and shorter than the previous two species. Like smooth and staghorn sumacs, this species forms large colonies from the suckering root system.
Finally, aromatic sumac is a shrub with only three small leaflets and much smaller clusters of flowers. It grows only 3 to 8 feet tall in dry habitats such as rocky open woods, barrens and sand dunes. It is typically not found in the highly disturbed habitats frequented by the previous three species.
It should be noted that poison sumac (Toxicodendron vernix) is more closely related to poison ivy than the above species. It is the only sumac that causes dermatitis following contact with the sap. It is an uncommon plant of high-quality wetlands such as fens and bogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.