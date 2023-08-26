As August fades into September, I’ve found myself reflecting on this summer. Before fall arrives I want to sit and savor the moments and commit them to memory. Later this year, when a friend or coworker asks about my favorite summer day, I want to have several to choose from.
Intentional reflection can bring all my senses into play as they relate to the experience. Too often in the past, I have jumped through life and not appreciated all the nuances of sight, smell, feel, taste and sound. Have I truly lived a day if I cannot tell you anything about it later?
Experiences float to the forefront of my mind to be reviewed, savored, and stored as memories. A notable one was seeing the first sunflowers blooming in a field filled with green stalks and leaves. If I had only been walking the path between the sunflowers, I likely would have missed them.
It was a clear sunny morning. I had been at the field for about an hour pulling weeds with a small group of volunteers. The sun had been gently warming our cheeks, the doves had been flying in and out of a nearby cornfield, and we were getting tired. As I walked back to the beginning of the row to assess our progress, I turned at the sight of a weed we had missed. As I bent to pull it out, my line of sight revealed two small sunflowers in bloom two rows behind where we had been working. While considerably smaller than the surrounding plants, they were marvelous in their intensity.
Another summer experience that I was not expecting happened late one night.
A friend had come to visit. After a meal, a movie, and a long talk, they prepared to head for home. Alas, their car battery was dead and needed a jump. As I stood outside with them talking about options, I paused to look up. There were so many glorious stars shining that night. Despite the porch lights shining in my neighborhood, I could pick out constellations in the night sky.
It made me realize how infrequently I had seen the stars shining this summer. Though the evening presented us with challenges, it also shone forth with beauty. I’ll focus on committing the beauty to memory and allow the challenges to fade.
The Indiana State Fair recently ended. There are so many pieces to commit to memory: the sounds of the midway, the taste of the hand-dipped ice cream, the smell of the grill full of ribeyes.
I want to remember the colors of the paintings, the texture of the grass where I sat for a concert, and the comfort of holding hands as my man and I walked the fairgrounds. All of these I commit to memory.
I’ve been blessed with many wonderful experiences to cherish. I hope your summer was also worthy of reflection and savoring.