Are you brain-weary, anxious, or just out of sorts?
Then it might be time to try the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, otherwise known as forest bathing. This does not involve waterfalls or scrubbing yourself with leaves, but rather, the act of bathing in the forest atmosphere.
Forest bathing’s popularity in Japan has grown since the 1980s, but the practice has ancient roots. It involves spending time under the forest canopy, walking slowly, resting often and opening up your five senses to fully take in the nature all around you.
In the U.S., forest bathing is often done with a guide. It can be accomplished with success on your own as well. Americans who have visited Japanese forests often report being told repeatedly “no running, no running.” In order to appreciate the forest, we have to slow down, a task that confounds many of us; we want to put a timer on our nature walk and track it with our smart phones.
For forest bathing to be effective nature therapy, we need to ditch the electronics. No phones, cameras or other tech. If you need a reminder to return to work, get yourself a watch. This is not the time for text messages, Instagram photos or Facebook. We are headed to the forest to bask in nature.
Dr. Qing Li, an expert in shinrin-yoku, stresses that forest bathing is preventative medicine, not a treatment for a specific ailment. Taking time to connect with nature through sight, sound, touch, taste and listening can reduce stress, combat anxiety and depression and re-center us. Mostly though, it relaxes us. Note: do not taste anything you cannot positively identify. Indiana is home to many poisonous, yet beautiful, flowers and berries.
Your only goal when setting out on your first forest bath should be to step away from your everyday world and learn to relax. Your steps don’t need to follow anything but the path in front of you. This is not a hike or a run, but a wandering walk through the woods with ample time to stop along the way. We adults are going to have to learn how to stand still again.
In 2001, the EPA published a study that showed Americans spend an average of 87% of their time in closed buildings, and another 6% in closed automobiles. It is no wonder we struggle with lowered immune systems if we are ignoring the very places that can re-center and rejuvenate us.
I’ve heard of forest bathing for years, not really appreciating the benefits it could offer. I’m more of the long hike in a state or national park kind of girl. A recent automobile accident has my summer looking much slower than usual as I work to recover my strength and stamina. Forest bathing has become an important component of my summer plans. My advice? Don’t wait for an accident to start enjoying the benefits, find a forest and start enjoying it today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.