The brilliant purple flowers that appear in pastures and abandoned old fields in central Indiana belong to tall ironweed (Vernonia gigantea). This aptly named perennial can grow up to 8 feet in height, though it is more typically 5 to 6 feet tall. It is a member of the same family as daisies and asters (Asteraceae) and is a magnet for butterflies and other pollinating insects. It is a long-lived perennial that is has bitter foliage that is shunned by grazing mammals, hence its abundance in pastures. Following flowering in late summer, the plant quickly matures seed by the end of September that is dispersed by wind with the aid of its fluffy pappus.
The common name ironweed alludes to the unusually sturdy stem that stands up to the strong winds and driving rain common in summer thunderstorms. The leaves are lanceolate to lance-ovate and serrated along the margins. The stem has obvious short hairs. The inflorescence consists of a flat umbel of numerous florets, typically several dozen per stem. The bright reddish-purple flowers bloom from early August to early September; however, they may bloom into October in fields that were mown in midseason. Once the seed ripens, the whole plant rapidly goes dormant. Tall ironweed prefers moist soils and full sun but is tolerant of partial shade and better-drained soils. In addition to pastures and old fields, it is also found on streambanks and in open floodplain woods.
Two other species of ironweeds may be found in northern and western Indiana. Missouri ironweed (Vernonia missurica) is typically shorter than tall ironweed, with more copiously hairy stems and somewhat larger individual florets. It is found in prairies, savannas and old field habitats in much of northwest and portions of southwest Indiana. Smooth ironweed (Vernonia fasciculata) is also typically shorter with narrower leaves than the other two species. It is distinctive in lacking any hairs on the stems. It prefers rather wet soils in sedge meadows, wet prairies and marshes. It is mostly found in northwest Indiana and the Wabash Valley of western Indiana.
Ironweeds are excellent species for providing nectar and pollen for a variety of pollinators. Monarchs, tiger swallowtails, red admirals and a variety of skippers are among the butterflies that frequent ironweeds. Bumblebees, cuckoo bees, miner bees and leaf-cutter bees are some of the native bee groups that visit ironweeds. Because of their pollinator value, ironweeds are an excellent plant for an informal butterfly garden that can accommodate their often-statuesque proportions. Seeds and plants are readily available from perennials nurseries that specialize in native wildflowers.
Since they are relatively common in old fields, roadsides and pastures, collecting the seed yourself is another way to add this plant to your property. Be certain to have permission to collect from private property or parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.