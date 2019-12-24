Christmas is a special time for stories, songs, foods and traditions that originate in the natural world. Just for fun, see how many of these true/false questions you can answer correctly.
1. Mistletoe is a parasitic plant that can kill the tree it’s growing on.
2. Roasted chestnuts are harvested from the American chestnut, a dominant tree in the eastern U.S.
3. In North America, reindeer are called caribou.
4. Female reindeer do not grow antlers.
5. There are actually two North Poles.
6. The North Pole experiences only one sunrise and one sunset each year.
7. Red holly berries can be safely eaten by humans and wildlife.
8. Astronomers think that the Star of Bethlehem was actually Polaris, the North Star.
9. Frankincense and myrrh are produced from tree sap.
10. The beautiful poinsettia flower originated in equatorial Africa.
Answers
1. True. The tradition of kissing under the mistletoe started in ancient Greece where mistletoe was associated with fertility. Mistletoe seeds are spread in bird droppings. They germinate on tree branches where their roots steal water and nutrients, sometimes killing the host. Mistletoe can resemble a squirrel’s nest high in the tree, but it’s much rounder and greener.
2. False. The American chestnut was killed by an introduced fungus that all but wiped it out. The blight was discovered in 1904 in the Bronx Zoo, and by the 1950s virtually every mature American Chestnut had died. However, the roots live on and one day scientists may develop a blight-resistant hybrid.
3. True. Reindeer and caribou belong to the same species, although reindeer are native to northern Eurasia and caribou are North American. Reindeer have been widely domesticated, but caribou are free-living and migrate vast distances.
4. False. Both male and female reindeer have antlers, but females retain them over the winter. Rudolph is pictured with antlers at Christmas time, so “he” is most likely a “she.”
5. True. Geographic North Pole (True North) is where all lines of longitude converge at the top of the world. The Magnetic North Pole is approximately 300 miles away, on Ellesmere Island in Canada. Magnetic north moves every year depending on shifts of material deep within the earth.
6. True. On Dec. 21 at the North Pole, it is “midnight” all day. The sun reappears at the spring equinox (March 21) and sets on the autumn equinox (Sept. 21).
7. False. Ingestion of holly berries by humans can cause diarrhea, vomiting and drowsiness. However, they appear not to be as toxic as once thought. Many common birds and some mammals like to eat holly berries.
8. False. The most likely astronomical explanation for the Star of Bethlehem is that either a planetary conjunction occurred (where two or more planets closely aligned), or a comet came by for a visit.
9. True. Both frankincense and myrrh have known medicinal properties.
10. False. The poinsettia originated in Mexico. Merry Christmas everyone!
