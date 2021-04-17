Try your hand at these Anderson natural resources trivia questions:
1. What is the approximate altitude of Anderson in feet?
2. On average, how many inches of precipitation (rain plus snow) does Anderson receive each year?
3. The Trenton Field, which was discovered in 1886 and encompasses Anderson/Madison County, was the largest deposit of which fossil fuel?
4. What is the source of the City of Anderson’s drinking water?
5. Is Anderson upstream or downstream from Muncie?
6. Which waste disposal company is the City of Anderson under contract with?
7. Which watershed does the City of Anderson belong to?
8. What did the City of Anderson look like 20,000 years ago?
9. Which type of bedrock underlies the soils of Madison County?
10. When can Anderson expect to have the last frost of the season?
Answers
1. Anderson is 879 feet above sea level.
2. We receive an average of 43 inches of precipitation each year, of which 41 inches is rain and 19 inches is snow. Ten inches of snow usually translate to one inch of rain.
3. Natural gas. The Trenton Field was thought to be inexhaustible at that time. Many individual wells were drilled but never capped or even mapped, so large amounts of natural gas were wasted.
4. Anderson gets 100% of its drinking water from wellfields. We have a total of 16 separate wells, two treatment plants and seven water towers that store water once it is pumped from the ground and treated.
5. We are downstream from Muncie and upstream of Noblesville and Indianapolis. The White River flows from its headwaters near Winchester to a point near Petersburg, where it flows into the Wabash.
6. Best Way Disposal hauls refuse for the City of Anderson. The recyclables then go to the East Central Indiana Solid Waste District (ECISCD) sorting facility in Muncie, and all the solid waste goes to the landfill in Modoc. According to Best Way, “Motor oil, car batteries, rechargeable batteries, acids, herbicides, pesticides and pool chemicals are examples of household hazardous waste that should not be disposed of with your normal household waste.”
7. We belong to the White River watershed, and also to the Wabash, Ohi, and Mississippi River watersheds. A watershed is a geographic region that drains into a common river or river system.
8. 20,000 years ago, this entire area was covered with glaciers. Large deposits of rock, sand and gravel were left behind when the glaciers melted, which explains all the gravel pits in the area. The White River today occupies the channel of much of the glacial melt water.
9. Anderson is underlain with limestone, a sedimentary rock that formed under ancient seas that covered what is Indiana today.
10. The last frost is usually during the first week of May.
