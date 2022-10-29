While our recent weather has not felt like late October, the fall foliage color change is at its peak. Leaves of yellow, orange, and red signal the time to harvest the late crops — most notably pumpkins.
Belonging to the genus cucurbita, pumpkins are a type of squash related to yellow summer squash, zucchini, and gourds. Cucurbita pepo is likely one of the first domesticated plants in North America.
Historical and archaeological evidence show that pumpkins were grown in present-day Mexico more than 7,000 years ago (5,500 B.C.). Gourds were present in what is today Peru more than 13,000 years ago (11,000 B.C). Squashes were the first of the trinity of plants cultivated by indigenous peoples of the Western Hemisphere called the Three Sisters — squash, beans, and maize. Always planted together, the Three Sisters provided food and materials for myriad cultures throughout the Native lands for millennia.
Varieties of pumpkin/gourd/squash have served many purposes throughout history. Perhaps their first and primary usages were vessels. By cutting off the top and cleaning out the seeds and pulp, gourds were an excellent way to gather and haul water. They also served as a natural jar for storage of foodstuffs or other items.
Gourds also served as instruments throughout history. When the inner flesh dried out and released the many seeds, the gourd became a rattle or maraca. Many cultures use gourds as drums and other percussion instruments.
Today the most common usages of pumpkins in the U.S. are for jack-o-lanterns and pie filling.
Originating from the pagan celebration of Samhain — the time of year when the dead rise from the grave — the tradition of carving scary faces into turnips to ward off evil spirits began in Ireland during the 19th century. Today Halloween is more closely related to All Souls Day (Christianity). The transition to using pumpkins for this annual ritual began when the practice took root in North America.
Pumpkin pie is a staple for Thanksgiving celebrations in the United States. The Connecticut field pumpkin is the most recognizable, known for its round shape, smooth, slightly ridged orange skin, and ranging in weight from 15 to 25 pounds. Used for decoration, jack-o-lanterns, and pies, it is likely the oldest variety of pumpkin in existence. Named for the region it was first cultivated, the Connecticut field pumpkin is closely related to the squash raised by Native peoples before contact with Europeans. Related varieties like the small sugar pumpkin are also well suited for cooking.
More than 25 million tons of pumpkins are grown annually on every continent except Antarctica. China produces the most pumpkins (9.25 million tons) followed by India (6 million tons).
Nearly 1 million tons of pumpkins a year are raised in the United States, with about 8,500 tons grown in Indiana.