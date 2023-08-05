July 2023 was the hottest month globally in recorded history. Temperatures in Kairouan, Tunisia reached 118.58 degrees; Xinjiang province in China hit 125.96 degrees; and here in the United States, on July 17, Death Valley recorded 127.7 degrees.
With much of the planet experiencing dangerously high temperatures, burning fossil fuels remains at the forefront of environmentalists’ concerns.
Top fossil-fuel-producing countries:
• Coal: China, India, Indonesia, U.S., Australia
• Oil: U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, China
• Natural gas: U.S., Russia, Iran, China, Qatar
Around the turn of the century, the automobile industry began producing hybrid vehicles. A decade later (2011), fully electric cars entered the market.
Hybrid vehicle sales in the U.S.: 2000 — 9,350 units / 2021 — 798,992 units
Plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in the U.S.: 2010 — 326 units / 2021 — 173,457 units
Electric vehicle sales in the U.S.: 2011 — 10,092 units / 2021 — 459,426 units
The growing popularity of electric vehicles is touted by many as a symbol of progress and the beginning of a transition away from fossil fuels. Similarly, the increase in wind and solar energy production signals the potential decline of top carbon-emitting power sources.
Yet, as more hybrid and electric vehicles enter the market and alternative energy production expands, demand for materials to produce batteries for power storage has increased. Current battery technology requires massive amounts of raw materials at the elemental level, notably cobalt, lithium, and manganese.
Top element-producing countries:
• Cobalt: Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia, Australia, Canada, Philippines
• Lithium: Australia, Chile, China, Argentina, Brazil
• Manganese: South Africa, Gabon, Australia, China, Ghana
The production and harnessing of “clean” energy presents a new set of challenges and environmental problems. Financial markets dominate energy production, and the U.S. is a global leader in extracting and refining carbon-based fuels.
In contrast, the United States is not among the top 10 countries possessing the materials needed for manufacturing batteries for energy storage and electric cars. Therefore, an economic incentive to transition away from fossil fuels is lacking.
Although coal miners and off-shore oil riggers have dangerous jobs, the conditions of Africa’s mining operations are far more perilous. Cobalt miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including children, use sticks and bare hands to extract the metal. There are no unions, no OSHA and no oversight protecting workers from dangerous, often inhumane conditions.
In short, current battery technology is not a sustainable or efficient replacement for fossil fuels. Power demand will continue to rise as the world warms, with regions such as Europe depending on air conditioning in the future.
Perhaps instead of spending trillions of dollars on weapons of war or attempting to reach and colonize Mars, we could channel our resources, ingenuity, and talent into creating novel technologies for sustainable energy storage.