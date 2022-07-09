The price at the pump is at an all-time high. Everyone in the United States is feeling the effects of the price increase. As of July 4, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is $4.80. In Indiana, the average price per gallon is $4.88, while in Madison County, we are paying an average of $4.97 per gallon.
It is reasonable to assume that in light of the massive increase in fuel costs, consumers will transition to purchasing more hybrid and electric vehicles. As people throughout the U.S. experience extreme weather events — flooding in Yellowstone, drought throughout the Southwest, and the heat wave across the Midwest — might they support cleaner power production technologies?
Recently, in a 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was stripped of its regulatory powers over greenhouse gases released by the coal industry. The victory of the West Virginia case filed in opposition to the Obama-era Clean Power Plan has stunted the ability of the EPA to protect American citizens. Notably, the Clean Power Plan never came to fruition, yet the case still reached the highest court in the land.
Remarking on the Supreme Court’s ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day’...But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme in Section 111(d). A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body.”
As of 2020, Indiana was third in the nation in coal consumption, producing 53% of its net electricity by burning coal. Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel used to produce electricity. Coal mining destroys mountains and ecosystems from West Virginia to Wyoming. Burning coal pollutes the air with toxic gases, and waste materials (coal ash) leach out of storage ponds, contaminating rivers, streams and groundwater systems.
Madison County is no stranger to renewable energy production. Wind turbines stretch for miles around Elwood in the northwestern part of the county. In Anderson, solar fields along Cross Street, between Mounds Road and East County Road 67, and Layton Road produce renewable energy. Yet residents of Monroe and Pipe Creek townships are seeking to prevent a new solar park from being built, claiming their properties will be negatively impacted by the installation of solar panels.
Perhaps some people are counting on being long gone before things get bad. The cold hard fact is things are already bad, and will only get worse for future generations if we do not act now.