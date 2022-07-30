The calendar changes from July to August and we sometimes forget that summer isn’t over yet. There are hundreds of ways to enjoy outdoor experiences in the evenings and weekends throughout August and September.
Not every trip to enjoy the outdoors needs to be specifically nature focused. Live your life outdoors and you’ll soak in every last ray of sunshine from this summer.
One of my favorite August traditions is attending the Indiana State Fair. This year the fair opened on July 29 and will run from Wednesday through Sunday through August 21. The fair is filled with so many activities, you can’t see and do them all in one day — but it’s loads of fun to try!
We enjoy the livestock competitions, and especially seeing the draft horse shows. The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the fair is a perennial favorite destination. I have always enjoyed outdoor concerts. Combining the fun of a day at the fair with the excitement of seeing a great concert that evening sound to me like the perfect way to spend a late summer day.
If you’re looking for a variety of ways to spend your day, check out their list of 100 free things to do at the 2022 Indiana State Fair. Find all the details at www.indianastatefair.com.
While everyone enjoys sampling some fair food, we always pack ourselves some healthy snacks. At the end of the day, we come home filled with good memories.
Outdoor concerts abound across Central Indiana. If you’re looking for free concerts, Hamilton County is the place to go. The cities of Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville and Fishers each host free outdoor concerts throughout the summer and into the fall. You can find all the details at www.visithamiltoncounty.com.
Summer and fall are also filled with outdoor festivals. I enjoy exploring both small-town USA and big-city events. They help me appreciate the diversity of people and cultures that live around me. When I don’t already have plans for the weekend, but wish I did, I check out www.visitindiana.com and scroll through the current festivals and events.
When the kids return to school around the first of August, that means a return of high school sports. While I was never a stellar athlete myself, I truly appreciate watching local football and soccer games. You don’t have to know the participants to root for the team. It’s a great way to show support for your local community and encourage the student-athletes.
If you’re craving a slower pace for your late summer adventures, head to a state park. There are so many to select from, it’s hard to pick a favorite. You might choose to stroll along an easy paved path and watch for birds to flit from tree to tree, or select a rugged trail and push yourself. The choice is yours.
Summer outdoor experiences are still calling. Grab a friend and go enjoy them together! Make memories to last a lifetime.