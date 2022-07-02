This summer, do something different. Just as our phones need a hard reset occasionally to work better, so do our lives. Do not underestimate the importance of spending some time alone this summer. It can change your life — for the better!
A month ago I took a trip into the woods and rented a cabin on a lake in the mountains of upstate New York. I had read about the Adirondack mountains my entire life, but had never been there. I was in need of a hard reset for my life, so I saved and planned, and then I went to the mountains to do… nothing.
It was actually quite hard to give myself permission to do nothing on my vacation. But first, it was hard to give myself permission to take a vacation by myself. No kids, no friends, no significant other. A vacation for myself, by myself.
What did I want to do? Where did I want to go? Those were my first questions. How much could I save up, and where could I afford to go? Those questions came next. I started saving long before I decided where to go. I was a full-time college student while holding down a full-time job. I didn’t have much margin to sleep, much less think about planning a vacation.
One day at work I mentioned to a dear friend that I was going to gift myself a vacation once I graduated and that I was thinking about going to upstate New York. He recommended the cabins where he and his wife have visited many times over the years. He said there are plenty of places nearby for exploring, or I could just sit and stare at the lake. It sounded perfect.
The Adirondacks is a state park that encompasses acreage roughly one-quarter the size of Indiana. There are several small towns, a few manufacturing areas — mostly related to timber — and a whole lot of wilderness. I was going for the wilderness.
I spent a lot of time sitting on the dock at the lake that was right in front of my cabin. I read a couple fiction books, I got sunburned a couple times, and I did a little bit of exploring later in the week.
Mostly though, my vacation was about giving myself space, and putting some margin back into my life. Like the blank edges of the pages in a book, margin is the empty, unscheduled time in our lives that allows us to breathe, to think, to relax, to be. Spending time immersed in nature can be a great way to find the margin your life has been missing.
Maybe you can’t run away to the woods. You can still do something different this summer to find your margin. If you do not make the effort to find margin this summer, you will not find it this fall.
Does your life need a hard reset? Then find one.